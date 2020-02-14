Bengaluru based EV Startup “FAE Bikes” launched “Kirana Charzer”, a low-cost, smart EV charging station costing just Rs 10,000 focused on enabling small shops and individuals to install their own charging stations and earn additional income. The startup launched the charging station at MOVE 2020 which happened at Excel International Convention Center, London on February 11-12, where the founder of the startup, Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal, was invited as a speaker. Sameer presented the Kirana Charzer when he took the stage on February 12 in front of executives of mobility companies from around the world.

MOVE is the world’s most important mobility event, where disruptive technology and innovation drive much-needed change. MOVE is sponsored by companies such as Shell, Paypal, BP, Toyota Connected, and was attended by mobility giants such as Skoda, Tata Motors, Uber, Volvo, Audi, Google etc.

Kirana Charzer is a compact, zero-maintenance and IoT enabled charging station which they are providing at a subsidized price of Rs 10,000. Kirana Charzer is by far India’s cheapest charging station which allows the owner to earn 100% revenue from EV charging. Existing solutions are very expensive and hence, even after incentives, only governments and big companies are able to install them.

Charzer.com is a new EV Charging platform launched by FAE Bikes. FAE Bikes is a prominent electric scooter startup in India. The startup is started by IITians and NITians who have raised investments from esteemed investors in India, Europe, and the USA. They have also been funded and supported by the Government of Karnataka. During his presentation, Sameer said – “We have been in the EV domain and realized that EVs cannot become mainstream until charging infrastructure is present. There is an urgent need for millions of charging stations in India. We want to do our part in growing the ecosystem and plan to install 1 lakh charging stations in 2020. In the pilot stage, we have received orders for 470 charging stations. We have also partnered with EV Manufacturers Hero Electric and Jitendra EV Tech and will provide free subscription for their users in Charzer app for 60 days.”

Sameer added – “Charging stations are the petrol pumps of the future and we want the common man to benefit from it instead of the select few. Real scale and adoption can only happen if the general public gets involved in setting up the charging infrastructure. We have designed Kirana Charzer keeping these issues in mind.” Kirana Charzer can be installed anywhere including small kirana shops, paan shops, grocery stores, restaurants and homes with standard power supply.

Kirana Charzer is compatible with all 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler Electric Vehicles. Kirana Charzer owners will have the freedom of setting their own prices through our app and they will receive 100% of the revenue from their charging stations. People interested in installing Kirana Charzer can find more details on Charzer.com or they can reach on Whatsapp at 8884014175 or email at hello@charzer.com

EV users will be able to locate these charging stations, reserve, pay and operate from the Charzer app. Other Co-Founder, Dheeraj Reddy, who was also present at the event informed that the installations will begin from March and they are installing the first Kirana Charzer at Jaideep Motors in Electronic City Bangalore.

Founders:

Dheeraj Reddy (IIT Kharagpur) – Prior to co-founding FAE, he worked as Growth Marketer at Fedo. While in Adstrak, he optimized Mobile App Acquisition and Website Conversion Campaigns on Facebook for a top Online Travel company in India. Managed Media spends in Facebook(1 crore per month). His genius in marketing is validated by the astonishing CAC of Rs 6 per inorganic user that he has achieved.

– Prior to co-founding FAE, he worked as Growth Marketer at Fedo. While in Adstrak, he optimized Mobile App Acquisition and Website Conversion Campaigns on Facebook for a top Online Travel company in India. Managed Media spends in Facebook(1 crore per month). His genius in marketing is validated by the astonishing CAC of Rs 6 per inorganic user that he has achieved. Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal (NIT Raipur) – Sameer is a prominent name in the EV domain. He has also been a keynote speaker and panelist at IIM Bangalore. He has also been part of EV Policy discussions with multiple state governments. Prior to co-founding Fae, he had admissions in XLRI and IIMs which he gave up to work on his own startup. He is the mastermind behind our technology development.

Yugraj Shukla (NIT Raipur) – Prior to co-founding Fae, he worked as a Development Lead at Fedo. Yugraj has prior experience in starting up and working at early stage startups. He is adept at creating and leading teams. In the past, he has created a couple of tech-based startups, and successfully exited one of them through acquisition.

About FAE Bikes:

