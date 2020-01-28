Indian Higher Education sector is the third largest in the world, next only to the US and China. The last decade witnessed explosive growth of the education industry with the establishment of new state-of-the-art universities featuring unprecedented multidisciplinary curricula. In the last four years about 150 new universities have been established. Some of the popular private ones are Shiv Nadar University, Lovely Professional University, Ashoka University.

These universities are set up to help the government reach the target of 30% Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2020, through the curation of a globally acceptable syllabus, incorporation of latest technologies, recruitment of meritorious faculty and provision industry-oriented programs. The strategy has brought about an acknowledgement of the merits of Indian universities by the world. As a result, 96 Indian universities have made it to the QS World University Rankings list.

In Asia, the National University of Singapore has been awarded with the best university for second consecutive year. Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and University of Hong Kong were ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The QS World University Rankings or Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings is an esteemed publication which ranks universities across the world on various parameters. It is the only international ranking publication to have received IREG approval. The parameters used to rank a university are percentage of international students, academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, papers per faculty, citations per-paper, number of international faculty and employer reputation.

A total of 31 universities have made it to the top 250. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has occupied 34th place, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) is in 43rd position and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) is ranked 50th.

Here’s a table showing Indian universities in the top 100 according to QS World University Rankings 2020-

Institution Rank Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 34 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 43 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 50 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore 51 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 56 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 65 University of Delhi 67 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 90 IIT Guwahati 112 University of Hyderabad 114 Jadavpur University 136 University of Calcutta 139 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 152 Anna University 169 Birla Institute of Technology and Science 175 Banaras Hindu University 177 University of Mumbai 177 IIT Indore 188 Savitribhai Phule Pune University 191 Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi 192

Top Asian Ranking was dominated by Chinese and Hong Kong Universities

Rank University Country 1 National University of Singapore (NUS) Singapore 2 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) Singapore 3 The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR 4 Tsinghua University China 5 Peking University China 6 Zhejiang University China 7 Fudan University China 8 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong SAR 9 KAIST – Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology South Korea 10 The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Hong Kong SAR

Top 10 ranking worldwide was dominated by US and UK universities with 5 and 4 institutes respectively.

Rank University Country 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States 2 Stanford University United States 3 Harvard University United States 4 University of Oxford United Kingdom 5 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) United States 6 ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Switzerland 7 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 8 UCL United Kingdom 9 Imperial College London United Kingdom 10 University of Chicago United States

On the other hand, 18 universities from the list descended from their previous positions. University of Delhi was ranked lower than last year. 12 other universities have improved in ranking while 1 university has maintained it.

China with its 118 universities, has most number of universities ranked in this year’s ranking. China also has 4 universities in top 10 while India has none in top 30.

Here’s how Indian universities fared on a few of the parameters-

Academic Reputation- This constitutes 40% of the total score and 94,000 persons from higher education sector are questioned on their views about their experience of teaching and research facilities at a certain institute. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), ranks 1st on the list.

Many Indian universities scored perfect 100 for number of staff members with PhD.

Employer Reputation- This parameter constitutes 10% of the total score and 45,000 employers are surveyed in order to identify the most industry-oriented institute and IIT B was ranked 21st in Asia. IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, University of Delhi and IIT Kharagpur where also ranked in top 50.

Citations Per Faculty- This indicator constitutes 20% of the score. It is measured by a calculation of numbers of citations per paper produced by total number of professors at an institution over a period of five years. The Indian Institute of Science scored highest on this parameter.

In the International Students Indicator, Amity University has grabbed the first place with 18.7% international enrollment. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham topped in International Faculty Indicator with 46% international faculty, followed by OP Jindal Global University. The university is well known for the OP Jindal MBA program which is an integrated program of 2 and 5 years. It is run in collaboration with universities abroad such as the Queen Mary University, Singapore Management University, Bond University and others.

It is estimated that India shall overtake China’s population within a decade’s time. According to QS Ranking report, India is going to become one of the youngest nations in the world by 2030, with more than 130 million people of college-age group. Keeping this in mind, the government has taken steps to invest in Higher Education by allocating 2.55 billion USD for skill development through the Skill India Mission. Several other initiatives such as the introduction of Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), employment oriented online programs, skill development sessions and recruitment of international faculty have been undertaken by the government.

This ranking will definitely help Indian universities compete with universities abroad. To further improve their standing, the Indian institutions will have to elevate their infrastructure and academic reputation to qualify the parameters set by the ranking agency.

