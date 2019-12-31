Sqrrl, a savings and investment startup, has partnered with GiveIndia, India’s largest online donation platform, to help 200 underprivileged children get access to education and mid-day meals across 19 states in India. Named ‘Mission 200’, this campaign allows Sqrrl users to contribute to the welfare of these children, simply by transacting on the app. Each time you use the Sqrrl app, the Sqrrl team will sponsor the education and mid-day meals of 1 child.

The Founder of Sqrrl, Samant Sikka, says “As we turn the year and look forward to the new year with hopes and aspirations, we thought it best to use this opportunity and share our abundance with people who need them. We invite you to join this Mission 200 and take a small step to spread Big Smiles”.

The team at Sqrrl also says that sharing and caring is in the fabric of the app itself. It is India’s 1st personal finance app where users can invest their money directly into tax-saver donation funds, powered by GiveIndia.

Co-founded by Samant Sikka, Sanjeev Sharma, and Dhananjay Singh, the Sqrrl app was launched in the year 2017 and has more than 3,50,000 users across India. The app is available in 9 local languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada and Malayalam. It has a unique feature, Sqrrl Away, to round up a user’s spends to the nearest Rs. 100 or Rs. 500. This feature is designed to especially make saving money easier for the youngsters.

About Sqrrl

Launched in March 2017, Sqrrl is an investment and wealth management platform aimed at helping young Indians develop the habit of savings and investments.

This app has taken on the challenge of making savings truly micro by automating and simplifying the process of investing in mutual funds. The users can do goal-based investments in mutual funds. Users can save for specific purposes such as tax savings. The intelligent algorithms allow uses to create an investment portfolio customised for their risk appetite. Users can also start SIPs or make lumpsum investments.

At present, the Sqrrl app has more than 350,000 downloads across Android and iOS platforms. Over 76% of Sqrrl users are under the age of 35, and 51% of its user base are beyond the top 30 cities.



