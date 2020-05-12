Employees of SAVWIPL contributed a day’s salary to fund full featured ventilators and PPE kits for COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad.

The company also distributed 21 tons of dry ration to needy families in Khed and Bhosari villages

ŠAVWIPL also donated essential medicines worth INR 22.34 lacs to Sassoon Hospital for treating the COVID-19 patients

In addition to the initial contribution of INR 1 Crore by ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India, the company’s employees supported by the labor unions in Pune and Aurangabad contributed a day’s salary to raise over INR 1.2 crore. The collected amount will fund 15 full featured ventilators, 15 monitors and 3750 PPE kits for Covid-19 hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad.

Additionally, the company has distributed 21 tons of dry ration to needy families in Khed and Bhosari villages and has donated additional essential medicines to Sassoon General Hospital worth INR 22.34 lakhs.

ŠAVWIPL continued to leverage its Chakan and Aurangabad factories and engineer’s expertise to produce reusable face shields. The group has distributed 12,000 units of face-shields to hospitals and healthcare providers in Aurangabad, Beed, Latur and Pune. Furthermore, SAVWIPL engineers are closely working with global experts to manufacture Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, Automatic AMBU Bags, Intubation boxes and retro fitted filtered Oxygen Masks to aid healthcare providers treating Covid-19 patients.

Earlier, ŠAVWIPL had pledged financial support towards setting-up an 1100-bed dedicated COVID-19 facility at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. The contribution also addressed the need for essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients fighting the COVID-19. The group also donated over 35,000 sanitizers to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai, and distributed over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region. It is also helping charities, municipalities and volunteers distribute medicines and food by offering the use of its fleet of owned vehicles.

In addition to the CSR activities, ŠAVWIPL through its brands have been advocating ideals of Safe Distancing, Home-Isolation and tips on safe keep of vehicles during the lockdown. ŠKODA AUTO, Volkswagen and Audi offered an extension of warranty expiring during the shutdown. Lamborghini and Porsche offered interesting engagement campaigns with its social audiences. The company through its dealerships have also run sanitization drives for emergency vehicles in various parts of the country and have extended service support for emergency personals.

