On 7th May, without much fanfare five boys went LIVE on their Instagram Handles from their respective homes, announcing the launch of their new gaming app ‘2407 Premier League’. Within 24 hours the app went viral and became the No1 trending game on the Google Playstore.

The app launched by five KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) known as ’Team07’ gives fans a unique opportunity to interact with Faisu, Adnaan, Hasnain, Shadaan and Faiz – who collectively have a fan base of over 80 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

The 2407 Premier League Game Platform takes the fan experience up several notches with three games to start with viz., Racing, Pool and Candy Jam to connect with all audience segments. A live leaderboard ensures players can track their score and win cash rewards on a daily basis with the monthly winner taking home an iPhone 11 Pro Max!

Qyuki Digital Media which manages Team07 amongst several other large digital celebrities, conceptualised this game in partnership with Roosh Interactive, a premier game developer and publisher and launched the first KOL-Native gaming platform in India. Fans not only get to select their favorite star when they log into the game but also get various audio cues egging them on while they play the game. Several features are planned for release over the next few weeks and shall be automatically updated in the app as they launch.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sagar Gokhale, COO of Qyuki Digital Media, said, “We have been great believers of the incredible engagement of our digital superstars, we call ‘Super KOLs’. Their loyal fans have not disappointed us and we are proud to see the game in the top trending ranks of the Google Play Store which features the best games across the world. The teams at Roosh and Qyuki have worked tirelessly over several months and this milestone is a tribute to their passion. ”

Speaking about the game, Mr Deepak Ail, CEO of Roosh Interactive said, “Roosh has made games for global audiences several times but this has been a far more rewarding experience working live with the characters of the game and bringing them to life in the virtual world. We are committed to up the ante and launch some really cool multiplayer functionality and several more games in the platform that we have built. A big thanks to all the fans of Team07 who have made this dream a reality.”

About Qyuki Digital Media:

Co-Founded by Samir Bangara, A.R. Rahman and Shekhar Kapur, Qyuki is a data-driven new media company which discovers & invests in India’s most influential KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) to help them rapidly grow their audience, create content and launch scalable D2C brands. Qyuki also has to its name several premium IPs like ARRived, a singing talent hunt show with A. R Rahman as mentor and Jammin’, a collaboration-focused music show where legendary Bollywood composers and India’s top Internet icons create original tracks. In the English Music space, Qyuki launched NEXA Music, a nationwide talent hunt for English-language with India’s leading automaker, Maruti. In Jan 2020, Qyuki created a breakthrough format of a Fan Festival called EPIC FAM JAM, which brought together India’s biggest Internet sensations across Tiktok and Instagram with superfan meet-ups in thematic mini-worlds of each artist topped with incredible live performances. Some of their other successful IPs include #HaqSeHipHop, a concert series, a podcast with Rolling Stone India, popular digital shows Be The Change with Faye D’Souza and AR’s Super 8, among many others. Qyuki also exclusively manages a host of talent across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

About Roosh Interactive:

Co founded by Deepak Ail, Kaiwan Yezdani, Srinivasan Veeraraghavan, Prasad Ramdas Roosh has been growing steadily since 2013 with a combination of cutting edge technology, a world-class award winning studio and an ace team comprising over hundred-plus years of experience.

It has been in close partnerships with leading Telecom Companies, continuously driving innovation and unique gaming experiences across platforms from Mobile, Set Top Box to Virtual Reality. They are also a leading publisher on the Jio gaming platform having millions of unique gamers playing its popular games every day like Ludo Champ, Racing Champ and Teen Patti. Roosh’s game catalogue is burgeoning with real time multiplayer games having published games with international publishers like Sniper Deathmatch and Zombie Bloxx. Creating games that are addictive, fun, enthralling is their specialty and is achieved by conceptualizing every aspect from concept to creatives, as gaming is their passion.

