Forbes has compiled a list of 77 billionaires who had donated to different causes to do with coronavirus relief, till the end of April. And, while the top 10 of donations is dominated by U.S. billionaires, India’s Azim Premji of Wipro is the only Indian on the list with 3rd spot in the list behihnd only Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Bill & Melinda Gates.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged to donate $1 billion, one-quarter of his fortune. Bill Gates and his wife have donated USD 255 mmillion. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is 7th in the list has donated $100 million so far.

The Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro and Wipro Enterprises together have committed an aid of Rs 1,125 crore for tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro’s commitment is Rs 100 crore. While Wipro Enterprises has committed Rs 25 crore, the Azim Premji Foundation is giving Rs 1,000 crore.

Other Billionaires in the list include Jeff Skoll of Skoll Foundation, a former eBay executive, and George Soros of the hedge fund Soros Fund Management, who is also well-known for his philanthropic agency, the Open Society Foundation.

Andrew Forrest of Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Metals have also made sizable donations.

