Over 600 Microlanders came together in an internal crowdfunding initiative to fundraise for the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to support the fight against COVID-19. An employee-driven initiative, the team mustered INR 33.28 Lakhs for the PM-CARES Fund including the company’s contribution, that matched contribution made by employees.

“At times like this, not one, but multiple small and large-scale interventions are needed to support the crisis. MicroGive is Microland’s employee-first crowdfunding model that supports Microlanders in fulfilling their responsibilities towards their communities. The crowdfunding was made possible through our award-winning employee engagement mobile app, MicrolandOne, that enables a seamless donation process on a single click for our employees globally,” says Karishma Bhuyan, CSR Leader, Microland Ltd.

Apart from this financial support, Microland is also working relentlessly at grassroot level with partners by providing relief kits containing essentials like groceries and masks to needy families in an identified set of high-need localities.

About Microland:

Microland’s delivery of digital and ‘Making Digital Happen’ allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. Ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before:

Enabling working from home via VDI, desktop-as-a-service, uni?ed end point management and collaboration tools roll-out & adoption Network services: Supporting new normal of working by designing, deploying and scaling network infrastructure including VPN and Software defined LAN & WAN rollouts.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

