Toxin-free personal care brand Mamaearth has decided to launch a special Mother’s Day Campaign this year. The company has released an all-new song about mothers and what a special role they play in our lives. What’s more, the video of this song showcases Indian moms of all ages, sizes, and communities.

Mamaearth is a brand that was started by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh when they couldn’t find toxin-free baby products for their son. Not only was the product born from a strong desire to make mothers’ lives easier, but it also keeps mothers at the centre of their product — their products are tested by mothers and even marketed by “mom-fluencers”.

Lively and peppy, the “Mamaearth Mother’s day anthem” has been created completely from scratch for this campaign. It’s a fun and refreshing tribute to Indian mothers, who are having a doubly hard time during this pandemic. The song, along with the video, will drop by Friday evening.

The brand is using #mamaearthmummysong across social media, encouraging mothers across the country to dance to the number and create their own “mom and kids” videos. They have also decided to use the two new-age channels of Instagram and TikTok in a unique and effective way. The campaign will see a contest on TikTok where mothers will be invited to dance to the song and post their videos in order to win. On Instagram, the brand has tied up with key influencers who will be posting their own videos with the Mamaearth song all through Saturday and Sunday. In fact, there’s a strong buzz that ace influencer and Mamaearth brand ambassador actor Shilpa Shetty will also be putting up a #Mamaearthmummysong video with her son.

In a time when mothers and kids are spending more time together than ever before, and mums have to work twice as hard as usual, this peppy and danceable music campaign comes as a fitting tribute to the incredible mothers across the country.

