Cross-industry Coalition Advances Digital Trust Standards

Governments, nonprofits and private sectors across finance, health care, enterprise software, and more team up with Linux Foundation to enhance universal security and privacy protocols for consumers and businesses in the digital era

Dhiway, India’s first Verifiable Data Exchange Platform joined the Trust over IP (ToIP) Foundation as a Founding Steering Committee member, to help enable trustworthy exchange and verification of data between any two parties on the Internet. The ToIP Foundation is hosted at the Linux Foundation with the goal of creating a robust common standard that gives people and businesses the confidence that data is coming from a trusted source, allowing them to connect, interact and innovate at a speed and scale not possible today.

Dhiway is a startup out of Bengaluru, India. Founded by technologists with extensive experience in building open source projects which scale, Dhiway is committed to working with open standards in order to drive innovation. Dhiway builds data interchange systems and enables organizations to deploy governance frameworks to sustain these as sustainable digital assets.

“Our strategic initiatives are designed to bring a higher degree of assurance to the exchange of data between peers, over the Internet and other digital networks. Our participation is aligned with our vision to make the world more transparent and trusted, using digital frameworks that can be universally referenced, understood, and consumed,” said Satish Mohan, Founder & CTO, Dhiway. “We intend to contribute our knowledge and expertise towards the mission of establishing a complete architecture for Internet-scale digital trust that combines cryptographic trust at the machine layer with human trust at the business, legal, and social layers.”

The ToIP Foundation is being developed with global, pan-industry support from leading organizations with sector-specific expertise. The other Founding Steering Committee members include Accenture, BrightHive, Cloudocracy, Continuum Loop, CULedger, esatus, Evernym, Finicity, Futurewei Technologies, IBM Security, IdRamp, Lumedic, Mastercard, MITRE, the Province of British Columbia and SICPA. Contributing members include DIDx, GLEIF, The Human Colossus Foundation, iRespond, kiva.org, Marist College, Northern Block, R3, Secours.io, TNO and University of Arkansas. Dhiway is proud to belong to this foundation, the only Indian company to do so.

The authenticity and verification of data sources is a key challenge for businesses worldwide. The deficit in confidence has an impact on the adoption of key business drivers such as digital identity, verifiable credentials, and smart contracts. The operational efficiency of businesses; ease of access to markets and convenience of transactions are focus areas to build through innovation and introduction of new products and technologies.

“The time has never been more important to advance an integrated stack for digital trust, which is clear from the strong representation of companies across industries that are supporting this work,” said Drummond Reed, Interim Executive Director, ToIP Foundation. “We’re pleased to have Dhiway contributing this work and look forward to the collaboration.”

The Linux Foundation’s open governance model enables the ToIP Foundation to advance a combination of technology and governance standards for digital trust in a neutral forum that supports pan-industry collaboration. An open governance model that can be integrated into the development of the standards for digital trust is essential where the business, legal, and social guidelines for technology adoption impacts human trust and behaviour.

The ToIP Foundation will initially host four Working Groups. The Technical Stack Working Group and the Governance Stack Working Group will focus on building out and hardening the Technical and Governance halves of the ToIP stack, respectively. The Utility Foundry Working Group and the Ecosystem Foundry Working Group will serve as communities of practice for projects that wish to collaborate on the development of ToIP utility networks or entire ToIP digital trust ecosystems.

For more information about the ToIP Foundation, please visit www.trustoverip.org.

About Trust over IP Foundation

The Trust over IP Foundation is an independent project hosted at Linux Foundation to enable the trustworthy exchange and verification of data between any two parties on the Internet. The ToIP Foundation will use the new W3C Verifiable Credentials and Decentralized Identifiers (DID) standards to leverage interoperable digital wallets and credentials to address these challenges and enable consumers, businesses and governments to better manage risk, improve digital trust and protect all forms of identity online.

For more information, please visit us at: trustoverip.org.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation’s projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation’s methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration.

For more information, please visit us at: linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

~ Newsvoir

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.