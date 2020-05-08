A new-age disinfectant for phone, tech-gadgets and personal accessories, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

To cater the need of disinfecting daily used accessories, DailyObjects has launched India’s first portable multifunctional UV Sterilizer which will help to disinfect Smartphone, tech-gadgets and personal accessories to destroy 99.9% of the germs in just 5 minutes.

According to multiple studies, germs and bacteria usually live on the surfaces, in our surroundings. Therefore, wiping down the tech gadgets and accessories with an alcohol-based sanitizer is not a solution to kill the germs. Only disinfecting can destroy 99.9% of all viruses that accumulate on the surface of the products. In addition, the liquid-based sprays can accelerate wear and tear of the oil-repellent coating of the display.

While everyone is taking necessary precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, self-quarantining, washing hands repeatedly and keeping surroundings clean has become an important initiative. The product does not use any additional chemicals or cause any harm to the accessories and gadgets, thus making it a safe way to disinfect. It is made to quickly disinfect small accessories and tech gadgets like rings, mobile phones, face masks, spectacles, watches, cash, baby products, wallets, jewellery, and many more.

Mr. Pankaj Garg, CEO & Founder, DailyObjects said, “Smartphones accumulate 7 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. The rings people wear everyday carry 1,70,000 bacteria even after regular washing. The personal accessories we carry almost ten times the bacterial load than shopping carts and doorknobs. And all of these can potentially harm us a lot more than we can imagine. But are we doing everything to keep ourselves safe?”

“DailyObjects strives to bring out an innovative product that can protect people with time. Today as COVID-19 is spreading all over the country, we intend to launch the product in the health category in India to help people fight the virus more effectively and be safe”, he added further.

Product Description: India’s first UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger uses UV-C light to destroy 99.9% of germs living on the surface of phones, earphones, watches, and other accessories in just 5 minutes. This multifunctional gadget also includes a wireless charger that is compatible with all phones and earphones that support wireless charging.

UV-Sterilization is one of the most common methods to sterilize hospital rooms and medical instruments, UV-C light is known to break apart germ DNA making it impossible for it to function or reproduce. DailyObjects UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger uses the same UV-C light to destroy 99.9% of germs living on the surface of small gadgets and accessories.

Price: ₹ 4800+taxes

This product is available onlineat DailyObjects.com.

About DailyObjects

DailyObjects is a design-led lifestyle brand that makes personal accessories like Smartphone cases, Apple iWatchBands & Universal Smartwatch Bands, Air-pod case covers, Crossbody bags & Wallets, Bags, Backpacks, Stationery and more. They live by the philosophy that each day is a new opportunity and their products are carefully crafted to be functional and provide happiness & inspiration every day.

They believe that in a society where everyone carries identical or incredibly similar products, DailyObjects aspires to give everyone an avenue of personal expression, with products that make a unique statement about who you are.

DailyObjects was the first to launch designer phone cases in India in 2014 and recently launched the widest range of Apple iWatch& Universal Smartwatchbands in India.

