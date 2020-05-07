On Tuesday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that that american space agency is working with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise to create a movie shot aboard International Space Station (ISS).

In response to Bridenstine’s tweet, Musk wrote that the initiative “should be a lot of fun!”.

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

On Monday, Hollywood news website Deadline also reported that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s Space X are working on a project with NASA that would be the first narrative feature film – an action adventure – to be shot in outer space.

No studio was officially on board the project as of yet, and the project was still in the “early stages of liftoff”, added the website, Deadline.

Interestingly, commercial use of NASA’s facilities is allowed provided the resources used onto the space station need to be purchased as per NASA’s price policy, and shall require a Reimbursable Space Act Agreement (RSAA) or another arrangement with NASA to recover costs to NASA. For example, use of life support equipment and the toilet were listed at USD 11,250 or ₹ 8.55 lakh per day approximately, while crew supplies were listed at USD 22,500 or ₹17.11 Lakh per day.

