EduBrisk; a brain-friendly educational solutions platform to schools and students today announced the beginning of their revolutionary educational program ‘Classroom to Virtual Classroom within the next 24 hours’ that will enable schools and freelance teachers go live within 24 hours.

EduBrisk has invested in high-quality human resource to start this education program in India and have on-boarded 30 schools since Lockdown to name a few GD Goenka Public School-Siliguri, QMS Schools-Kolkata, St Peters- Ernakulam, Al Ameen Public School-Kochi, Guardian Public School-Kochi, Shantiniketan Indian School-Qatar, Guardian Public School-Kochi, National Central School Adoor, BPMS, Trivandrum, Paradise Public School, Varkala etc that are going live with the help of this virtual program. They are also planning to on-board 150 schools within the span of 2 months. For the program they have tied –up using multiple third party videoconference tools based on Schools preference.

The process begins once the respective school reaches out to EduBrisk and provides the download of their data which includes; teacher profiles, student profiles and parent profiles. Post the reception of the data EduBrisk conducts a School Teacher Empowerment Program (STEP) for all Teachers designated by the School that takes around 24 working hours. At the end of the workshop, the designated Teachers are well-versed with the processes and methodologies of EduBrisk, leading to higher motivation, and reduced teacher-training costs.

Post the completion of the program, once the schools prepare and share their scheduled timetables, EduBrisk provides the meeting platform along with the respective content. The link for the Virtual Classes will then be shared by the Class Teacher to their students, enabling them to log on using either a Laptop, Tablet, or Mobile Phone. Once the session is LIVE, the Teacher marks the attendance of the students present, similar to the attendance process followed in physical classrooms as well as using Virtual Classroom Feature in EduBrisk Platform to track usage of teachers and students and test report of students classwise and individually.

Thereafter, students can interact with the Teacher LIVE using the Chat feature that comes as a standard within the security-enabled video conferencing tool being used (Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeetings, etc) based on respective schools preference. At the end of the session, the recorded version of the interaction will be shared by the Teacher, which students can access for review and revision.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Mr. Saiju Aravind, Founder of EduBrisk Knowledge Solutions stated that, “Very often constraints bring out the best in us. A couple of months back could we have fathomed empowering the 3 stake holders in the school ecosystem with the state of the art teaching-learning-testing and analytics based interventions in just 24 hours??!!

And to our own pleasant surprise, it’s happening every day. Virtual classes and regular classes would become seamlessly integrated in the coming period of two months Revolution in Education has begun.

At EduBrisk we feel that our efforts for the last 3 years to empower teachers have happened in an unprecedented manner.

Seeing the current situation and the demand for virtual classes, we decided to launch our 24 hours virtual program that will enable many developing countries to adapt to the paradigm shift in world educational patterns”.

The EduBrisk Platform contains the digitized versions of the entire CBSE/NCERT syllabi, along with additional inputs from our Team of Educators designed to make teaching easier for both Teachers as well as Students. Also, the EduBrisk Digital Learning Platform and all Workshops conducted by them are fully compliant with Global Regulatory Bodies such as KHDA, ADEC etc

To use EduBrisk’s Virtual program effectively, the following elements are recommended to be kept in place:

A good 4G internet connection A video conferencing application (to be provided by EduBrisk) A Laptop (preferable) or Tablet, with a good front facing camera and microphone

EduBrisk operates on a per student, monthly subscription model that varies depending on the number of students/subscriptions required. For Teachers of Subscribed Schools Platform is Subscription and training is completely free.

For more information on the this Programme : https://online.edubrisk.com/

Founded in 2014 by Mr. Saiju Aravind, a life-long Scientist and Educationalist, EduBrisk today provides Educational Solutions to Schools and Students through a revolutionary Digital Platform. Augmented through the tireless work of Scientists, Educationists, Entrepreneurs, Doctors, Child Psychologists, Teachers, Parents, and even Students, the platform offers a wholistic and brain-friendly approach to learning, developed on the core principle of B.U.I.L.D., an acronym for Brain Utilization In Learning & Development, a principle that empowers the platform to allow students to harness their inherent learning potential.

With a presence across the country and in some of the biggest schools in India, EduBrisk has attracted the attention of key figures in the push for Educational Reform in India, notably the heads of Clairvoyant USA, Emerge Ventures, Singapore, Feathersoft Info & Xotic Ventures, India, along with the Chairman of SciGenom, USA.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.