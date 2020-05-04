The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, has said ( via news agency IANS), that more than 40 COVID-19 vaccines were under development but none had reached the next stage.

Manoj Murhekar of the ICMR said, “There are more than 40 candidate vaccines under development. But none of them has reached the next stage. India is also making efforts to develop a vaccine. But as of now, there is no vaccine.”

He said there were 219 — 151 government and 68 private — Covid-19 testing facilities in the country.

“Till 2.30 p.m. Sunday, 1,86,906 samples were tested. Of them, 7,953 (4.3 per cent), tested positive. In the last five days, 15,747 samples per day were being tested. Of this, 584 samples were coming positive per day,” Murhekar said.

According to ICMR website, a total of 1107233 samples have been tested till 04 May 2020, 9 AM IST.

Set up in 1911 by the Government of India, ICMR’s Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) for diagnosis of the viral and other infectious diseases is gradually evolving and is proposed to be the largest network of laboratories for timely identification of viruses and other agents causing morbidity significant at public health level.

