In addition to its fatal effects on human lives & livelihoods, the COVID-19 outbreak has instilled fear in several industries including restaurants, hotels & aviation. As governments & public health agencies stress upon the importance of social distancing as a way to ‘flatten the curve’ over time, India’s largest dining out and restaurant tech platform, Dineout has unveiled a first-of-its-kind whitepaper with guidelines and best practices for the F&B industry restaurant industry in a post-COVID F&B industry. world.

The whitepaper lists down restoration guidelines for the restaurant industry on staff management, staff health & safety, restaurant space sanitisation, food safety, social distancing, inventory management, and measures for takeaway & delivery business models. It addresses key actionable points to successfully operate in a contactless manner, keeping the safety of both diners and staff members under consideration.

The white paper was released by the Additional Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Ms. Rupinder Brar. She recognised the merits of Contactless Dining as a confidence-building measure to bring back diners, and reiterated the importance of following the recommended practices when it comes to restaurant operations. This is to ensure that restaurants are safe spaces for diners as well as staff members.

Ms. Rupinder Brar, ADG, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India said, “ In the past, humanity stands witness to the opportunities created out of the challenges people have faced. And this is another one from them, a situation which we are facing all over the world. As rightly said by Dineout, technology can always be used in a big way in such situations. I am glad to see through your initiative that technology can be used to create a safe environment for everyone, and hence re-assuring that basic protocols while dining out are in place.”

Summary of recommended practices for the restaurant industry in a post COVID world-

A detailed version is available in the whitepaper.

Staff Management:

Advisory For Staff- Staff should wash hands with soap every hour. Temperature checks for staff entering the restaurant premises must be a mandate.

Staff Health & Safety:

Let Your Unwell Staff Rest – As per Govt guidelines, staff members who are sick should be given paid leave and advised to stay at home.

In-Restaurant Operation

Modified Seating Plan – Space management and overall interiors must be ‘Social distancing’ themed. Maintain at least a two meter gap between tables. Limit party size at tables and booth setting could be a marvelous add on.

Kitchen Operations:

No Entry For Un-sanitised Material & Staff – Make sure every staff and material is sanitised before entering the kitchen area.

Delivery and Pick-up Orders-

Enable “No Touch” Deliveries – Encourage diners to opt for the ‘contactless delivery’ option. Notify diners via text message or phone call when their order is about to arrive.

Contactless Dining-

Many restaurateurs are looking at contactless dining to remove nonessential human interaction and continue to safeguard both diners and staff interest. Diners are skeptical about stepping out and wary about touching un-sanitised surfaces. They want to avoid touching things like currency notes, which goes through multiple hand exchanges. To counter that, restaurants need to build trust and habits that reassures anxious diners.

There are a multitude of touchpoints with a diner that restaurateurs are looking to modify and facilitate with the introduction of technology. These can be simple actions like booking a table, pre-ordering meals, takeaway, digital ordering, digital payment, etc. Priority for diners will shift and restaurants are planning accordingly.

Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO – Dineout said, “As the world negotiates the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our interaction with the outside world will reorient in both the short and long term for the sake of personal hygiene and public health. These post-COVID sensibilities are likely to have an enduring impact in how the country’s food & beverages industry is expected to operate, and the ‘Reinventing The Wheel: Dining Out In A Post-COVID Era’ whitepaper is our way to help Indian restaurateurs comprehend and adapt to this ‘new normal’ and the rapidly evolving demands of Indian diners. As a leading restaurant tech platform, we aspire to empower restaurateurs with our tech innovations to help fight this crisis, and reassure them that the human desire for good food & good time with loved ones will never go out of vogue.”

Dineout has recently unveiled the country’s first end-to-end ‘contactless dining suite’ to help restaurants operate in a post-COVID-19 world. The brand will also provide Restaurant Safety Kits to help maintain hygiene and is facilitating hygiene certification for restaurants through a licensed lab to ensure all microbiological tests are in place before restaurants restart post the lockdown. Diners can see the certified restaurants on the Dineout App with their audit rating. This will help diners make an informed decision and be assured of the safety and hygiene standards, which will help regain consumer confidence in a post-COVID world.

Whitepaper link: https://bit.ly/3bXiHy6

