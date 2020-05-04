FrontM, a collaboration software provider to the maritime and aviation industries, announced their collaboration with global satellite telecommunications giant Inmarsat and VIKAND, a global, maritime medical operations and healthcare solutions provider, to provide seafarers with immediate access to a COVID-19 healthcare hotline. This service will deliver vital frontline medical information to the shipping industries and seafaring workforce at a time when they need it the most.

The London based startup was approached by their partners Inmarsat and VIKAND to provide a telemed collaboration platform that would enable medical staff to provide remote and isolated maritime workers with access to COVID-19 related medical advice and support. This will help more vessels and shipping firms navigate the uncharted territories that their workforces face. In order to facilitate the hotline key development staff were directed from new projects to develop a scalable, secure and reliable web based video-conferencing solution that runs over a dedicated connectivity allocation connecting seafarers across the Fleet Xpress Inmarsat fleet with medical experts within a 2 week timeframe.

“I am sure you are all aware of the battle the maritime industry has waged against COVID-19 to ensure that vital medical supplies and food shipments reach our shores whilst we all adhere to ‘Staying at home, to ‘Protect the healthcare system and Save lives’ said Pradeep Roonwal, VP delivery and operations at FrontM. “That is why we are proud to announce the collaboration with our partners to provide seafarers with this hotline to ensure the immediate well-being and safety of our mariners. This is also a remarkable achievement for our development team who went above and beyond in order to meet the tight delivery timeframes”.

Technology can sometimes be seen as having a detrimental impact on people’s well-being, however, FrontM focuses on building solutions that have a positive impact on society and the world at large, actively promoting tech for good.

“By answering the call to arms by our partners Inmarsat and VIKAND we have been able to develop a powerful telemed solution that will help provide commercial seafaring vessels and their employees with quick and easy access to the COVID-19 medical information they need during these difficult times. The longer-term collaboration with Inmarsat and VIKAND will help to provide a stable platform that will allow mariners to connect with expert telemed services, in order to improve the quality of their care and life whilst at sea.” said Kiran Venkatesh FrontM’s CEO.

“We are delighted that FrontM and VIKAND will join Inmarsat in delivering this timely, relevant and requested information service to our Fleet Xpress clients,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime.

“This is fully in line with our wider partnership vision to help resolve medical concerns quicker and allowing companies to respond earlier in case of medical emergencies,” said Mr. Camporeale.

“By urgently providing this information hotline along with Inmarsat and FrontM we will offer vessel owners and Captains all over the world easy access to information to help give relevant medical information around COVID-19 at this difficult time. Over the longer term, our shared vision for the partnership with Inmarsat is to ensure a healthier environment onboard ships, early intervention when seafarers are not well and a rapid support system in the event of an emergency, utilizing the communication strength of Inmarsat.” said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND.

VIKAND is a leading global maritime healthcare solutions provider offering 24/7 medical management, consulting, biomedical equipment maintenance and sales, case and claims management, medical escort service, and air and surface decontamination solutions to the industry.

VIKAND’s vision is to be the world’s leading expert in Maritime Health Care and VIKAND’s mission is to provide the highest quality, timely and most cost-effective Maritime Health Care possible. VIKAND strives to provide reliable services by skilled professionals supported by the most current technology. For more information, visit http://www.vikand.com.



Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

