EdTech startup GetMyUni has acquired online IELTS test preparation platform ieltsmaterial.com in an all-cash deal on 15th Apr 2020. Post the acquisition, IELTS Material operations have been merged with GetMyUni.

The strategic move was made by GetMyUni in a bid to get in on the fast growing e-learning market, which has exploded post Covid-19 has forced students to learn online. The platform has already seen a 2x growth in learners and e-book sales since the acquisition.

Founded in 2014, IELTS Material is one of the largest IELTS preparation platforms and serves 3.5M learners annually in more than 100 countries. The platform offers free study material to millions of IELTS learners helping them succeed in their Endeavour to study overseas.

IELTS is an English language exam that is required to be taken by international candidates who are considering studying or working in a country where English is the main language of communication. IELTS is accepted popularly for university admissions in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, USA, and Canada.

Upneet Grover, Founder and CEO of GetMyUni, said in a release: “At GetMyUni we are committed to helping ~50M students visiting our platform annually to choose their dream college or university. Study abroad was always the natural next step and hence, on the cards and with this acquisition, we are formally entering into the $10B study abroad market, since the IELTS exam is at the top of the funnel of majority of the study abroad aspirants not just in India, but globally “

GetMyUni was founded in 2015. Over the years it has grown to one of India’s largest college, career and course search platforms in India. The company now operates 3 online platforms –GetMyUni, IELTSMaterial, TheCollegeMonk, and collectively serve over 50M students annually. GetMyUni also works with over 200+ universities in India and abroad driving over 10K+ enrollments to these universities.

Recently, in the wake of coronavirus, GetMyUni has enabled universities to connect with students using webinars and is also working closely with universities to enable them to take their courses online and prepare to start their academic session irrespective of campus openings.

