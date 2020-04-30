The Indian gaming industry has undergone significant growth in recent years. Much of this growth has been in the mobile sector, as the youth population of the country has invested in smartphones and tablets. The growth in mobile gaming has paved the way for the creation of a myriad of different startups. As the success of these startups has increased so it has assisted in the further growth of the industry.

Businesses cover a range of different gaming opportunities. For instance, Showlion founded year 2019, focuses on providing traditional casino games for the Indian market. On the other hand, companies like Gamezop include their games in apps that are already popular, thereby adopting a streamlined approach. Let’s take a closer look at the important Indian gaming startup industry in more detail.

Well-known Indian gaming startups

There are numerous startups in the Indian gaming industry that are contributing to the expansion of mobile gaming in the country. Taking a look at three of the best known provides more insight into the industry.

99Games

This company was founded in 2008 and continues to develop popular games today. The success of the company began with the development of the iOS-based WordsWorth. Today, this startup has grown into a respected name in gaming that is famous for games such as StarChef and SpellUp.

PlaySimple Games

PlaySimple Games is famous for concentrating on the mobile market with games such as Farmville, Mafia Wars and Bubble Safari. The company acquired further funding of $4 million in 2016 and continues to develop relationships with potential funding partners.

Gameberry Labs

Gameberry Labs is a relatively new gaming startup, having been created in 2017, in Bangalore. The developers and designers are given a level of autonomy when it comes to creating new games. This ethos seems to have worked well, with the creation of popular digital versions of Ludo and Parchisi.

There is no doubt that these startups have been central to the growth of mobile gaming in India. However, they have been helped by the appetite for gaming within the youth population which has come from the entertainment and income elements of gaming.

Entertainment and earnings

There is no doubt that the 250 million plus mobile gamers in India enjoy the entertainment value of the activity. However, there is also a financial element to the mobile gaming industry in India. People can make money from working within the industry and from gaming professionally.

There are thousands of jobs in the gaming industry in India. These jobs include the opportunity to work in game design and development within one of the 200 plus gaming startups in the country.

There is also money to be made from taking part in gaming tournaments and live streaming gameplay on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The top Indian gamers like Tejas “Ace” Sawant, Karan “Excali” Mhawadkar and Balaji “BlizzarD” Ramnarayan can earn thousands of dollars in prize money alone.

Given the current appetite for gaming in India, it seems likely that the market will only continue to expand. This is good news for the startups that are at the centre of the mobile gaming industry in the country.

