ŠKODA AUTO will continue to support the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic

With the introduction of the OCTAVIA RS 245 in March, the Czech marque pioneered the digital sales experience in INDIA

The portal offers the convenience to choose a ŠKODA AUTO offering round the clock at the comfort of one’s abode – now that’s ‘Simply Clever!’

Integrates 80 plus dealership touchpoints nationwide and boasts a robust consultation programme

ŠKODA AUTO celebrates 125 years of its glorious history and heritage world over

ŠKODA AUTO India set the precedence in the digital purchase ecosystem of the country with the market introduction of the OCTAVIA RS 245 early this year. The overwhelming response from automobile enthusiasts and brand loyalists from across the nation obligated the Czech marque to broaden the scope of its centralized booking platform (https://www.buyskodaonline.co.in/) that now transcends its entire range of products. ŠKODA AUTO India commenced the booking window for the luxurious new SUPERB FL and the much-awaited KAROQ against a refundable booking fee of INR 50,000 (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only) and for the new RAPID 1.0 TSI at INR 25,000 (Rupees Twenty Five Thousand Only).

The portal is designed by ŠKODA AUTO in cognizance of the expectations of its discerning customers and befits a transparent and contactless experience the marque commits to deliver in wake of the coronavirus pandemic – thereby securing the health and safety of its employees as well as its patrons.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “We championed an online sales experience with the launch of the OCTAVIA RS 245. The results were astonishing, and the two hundred units of the RS 245 sold out in a jiffy! It has compelled the brand to extend the facility across its product portfolio. The move is apt and acknowledges the demand for a contactless experience. ŠKODA AUTO will continue to support the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with numerous CSR initiatives.

The seamless and secure booking platform (https://www.buyskodaonline.co.in/) offers the flexibility to choose a ŠKODA AUTO vehicle in a hassle-free and convenient manner round the clock (24×7) at the comfort of one’s residence. The venture is supported by a robust consultation programme and integrates over 80 dealership touchpoints of the Czech automaker pan India.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.