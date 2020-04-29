Launched in March 2020, Discovery+ app has received rave reviews and a rapidly expanding user base

ZEUX’s UX design expertise enabled the app to stand out in terms of discoverability, stickiness, share-ability and intelligence

Unique features including Shorts and WhatsApp sharing have garnered tremendous traction & praise from users

ZEUX Innovation, India’s pre-eminent outcome driven UX design firm, proudly partnered with Discovery India to design the Discovery+ app. The app was launched on 18th March 2020 and continues to garner rave reviews across major app stores for its content and user experience.

Commenting on the ZEUX & Discovery collaboration, Issac John, Business Head, Discovery India said, “As a product, our team was very conscious of solving barriers for user adoption in a cluttered OTT market like India. The various researches and design workshops that ZEUX led for us, placed user motivations at the heart for solving these barriers. The iterative work, completed over several months, has paid rich dividends for us as expressed by the umpteen user reviews that have highlighted the rich yet simple to navigate UI & UX of Discovery Plus”.

ZEUX designed the Discovery+ app with an end objective to deliver a best-in-class and differentiated OTT experience.

The ZEUX Edge: 5 key UX design pillars for Discovery+

One-stop-shop As a first step, ZEUX conducted foundational research with target users across India to ascertain Discovery’s app consolidated strategy. Other insights gathered regarding content preferences, subscription models, pricing, etc. also helped establish a clear app strategy and laid down a solid foundation for the design effort. Discoverability ZEUX completely re-imagined the content categorisation approach for Discovery+ and created several innovative content buckets and micro-genres (such as: time of day, emotion, content length, life stage, brag value, etc.). This not only ensured that the overall information architecture of the app matches the target users’ mental models but also enhanced content findability. Stickiness The unique ”Shorts” feature was an innovation crafted specifically to enhance engagement for the new-age generation. Never seen before on any OTT platform, Shorts brought snackable non-fiction content & infinite scrolling to offer a unique engagement strategy for Discovery+ Shareability ZEUX built a hyper-simple sharing experience by seamlessly integrating user’s most preferred sharing channel (WhatsApp) into the app interface. This innovation has proven to be a key factor in enhancing content share-ability resulting in higher organic user acquisitions for Discovery+ Intelligence Circular content toggles at the top of key pages were created by ZEUX to ensure that the home & landing pages for core content categories showcase Discovery’s vast content breadth and depth. Click-data from the toggles also fortified the app’s intelligence gathering mechanism and fuelled its content personalisation & recommendation engines.

Commenting on the success, Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder, ZEUX Innovation, said, “We are proud to be the UX design partner for Discovery+. We leveraged the science of human performance & persuasion design to craft an OTT experience that is a perfect balance between delivering specific business outcomes, addressing diverse user needs and effectively managing technology considerations”.

Adding to the perspective, Hemal Gathani, Co-founder, ZEUX Innovation, said, “Client support was the key factor in transforming our thoughts into reality. The fact that the Discovery team supported our thought process and empowered us to think laterally, led to a seamless delivery from our end”.

About ZEUX Innovation

Set up in 2016 by Saurabh Gupta and Hemal Gathani, ZEUX Innovation was built with a vision to design exceptional digital experiences and deliver real business outcomes. Mumbai headquartered ZEUX Innovation today caters to an esteemed clientele across sectors and is focused on delivering business empowering UX ecosystems. Clientele includes: Reliance Retail, Discovery, Stanley Black & Decker, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Life, Tata Sons, Dream11, etc.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.