Building on its commitment to empowering startups through education and knowledge-sharing, TiE Delhi-NCR has recently announced the launch of TiE Institute Online. The move aims to facilitate on-demand educational content for startups besides enabling them to remotely connect with mentors and experts irrespective of their geographical location.

In the current scheme of things, this development also brings much-needed succour to the quarantined venture builders by connecting them with experienced industry stakeholders and experts through a series of courses & webinars.

As an organization at the forefront of India’s entrepreneurial revolution, TiE Delhi-NCR has been providing entrepreneurs with the right guidance, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities that are critical for a business in its nascent stages.

To achieve this objective, the organisation leverages its strong mentor support base and provides a knowledge-sharing platform where aspiring entrepreneurs can learn from experienced industry stakeholders. ‘TiE Institute Online’ is the manifest pTiEroduct of its mission. The online institute’s faculty comprises renowned startup founders, professionals, investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs.

“In the post-pandemic world, the integration of digital tools for carrying out everyday business activities will become a new normal. As a pioneering organisation focused on empowering young innovators in the country, we have launched ‘TiE Institute Online’ to stay ahead of the digital curve,” Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR, commented. “Entrepreneurs can access this knowledge bank anytime, anywhere by enrolling for courses on TiE Institute Online hosted on the Knorish platform. They will also benefit from the vast wealth of experience and expertise of the faculty comprising top industry stakeholders.

The initiative is aimed at enabling innovators with answers to their ecosystem-related queries, be it concerning the accessibility of funds, attracting the right investor, or devising an effective business plan that will help them overcome all odds – all at the click of a button!”

With this development, TiE Delhi-NCR further underscores its commitment to supporting the startup ecosystem to unlock its maximum potential.. Some of the online courses that entrepreneurs can look forward to attend include ‘Consumer Brands in times of COVID 19’ featuring Rajan Anandan, President, TiE Delhi-NCR & MD, Sequoia Capital and Kanwaljit Singh Founder & Managing Partner,Fireside Ventures | ‘Writing An Awesome Business Plan For Fundraising’ by Ashish Kashyap, Founder, IndWealth, Goibibo, RedBus & PayU; ‘Demystifying Fundraising’ by Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, ShopClues & Droom & many more.

TiE is a global not-for-profit organisation dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, incubation and funding. It is spread across a vast network of 61 Chapters in 14 countries. TiE Delhi-NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In the last 20 years, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, marquee events and focused workshops throughout the year it has emerged as one of the most valuable platforms supporting entrepreneurship, nationally. TiE has a wide range of programs including TiE Global Summit, TiEcon, Startup Expo, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across sectors, TiE Institute & TiE Young Entrepreneurs. For more details, visit www.delhi.tie.org

