Wizcounsel, an on-demand MSME service booking Platform has grown five times in the past four weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The platform has tailored to the requirements of over 1,000 SMEs and consumers, providing them the option of booking services from the comfort of home with an overall NPS rating of 90+.

Ranu Gupta and Royce Raju Beena founded Wiz Counsel 1 year back as a marketplace to book Tax, Accounting & Compliance Services.



The product then pivoted to a proper white-collar SME services marketplace adding 7 categories including Design and Ecommerce Services and more than 100 Service Products specifically targeting Micro SMEs & Consumers. Using the platform, SMEs book services with verified experts in budget with 100 percent assurance.

“The idea is to help Micro and Local SMEs book micro white-collar services just like an eCommerce marketplace at 6x Affordable Prices, 10x Faster and with 100% Assurance” Quoted Ranu Gupta, Founder & CEO, WizCounsel.



Royce said “The Pivot made sense looking at MSME Landscape. Out of 60 Million SMEs, only a handful are online and the rest are set to go online. 2 Million new SMEs come up each year in India. They definitely find it tough to procure services while running their business.”



Till now, WizCounsel has helped 1000+ SMEs & Consumers and have more than 1000 Verified Subject Matter Experts.



WizCounsel was backed by the Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev, Dr. Manas Fuloria, Founder & CEO, Nagarro, and Sunil Kumar Gupta, Chairman SARC Associates.



SMEs can book services with minimal booking amount and then pay in installments. There is also a Pay Later option for certain services. They are also building a community, a resource center, and a free consultation model for Small Businesses to help them with various services and running COVID Discounts too.



“Covid19 will lead to much wider market acceptance for online service booking and will open the future of work and gig economy in India.” said Ranu Gupta.



All services are WizAssured at the platform. This means that customers can get 100 percent payment protection, delivery assurance, track delivery, and prompt support.



Kapil Dev said “ Such a platform is the need of the hour. There are so many local shops and businesses in different parts of the country who want to scale their business but struggle with getting affordable services.”

Talking about the near future, Royce Said “ In the next 6 months, we want to enable the product in different languages to penetrate more locally into India and also plan to offer credit and capital to Freelancers and SMEs based on proprietary data-led algorithms.



“Further, we are soon going to ship our inbuilt feature GigStore. Using which Service Experts can create custom products and sell them with self-branding covered by our Assurance.”

