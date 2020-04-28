With an exposure worldwide into angel investment and having a great contribution into TiE chapters, Mahavir Pratap, Chairman of TiE Global, has opted to position himself with the board of Sinbex, a multifaced, unique platform for start-ups.

Sinbex is a platform, bringing in a common base for Start-ups & Corporates in a Global Business Exchange. It’s first of its kind in India to bring an exclusive co-delivery platform for Start-ups. They completely focus on measuring the exact need of a Start-up to scale them up and grow to an extent till they become an established Organization.

During last few months Sinbex has shown a significant growth in startup ecosystem aiming to create an environment that determines the future of start-ups with their innovative solutions and big data analytic capacities.

The achievements of Sinbex are bringing first of its kind of Online Funding Event for start-ups, providing a framework where the finest ideas are curated, researched, validated, refined, productized for scale and partnered with Corporates.

The Journey has been great for SINBEX where it keeps On-Boarding Potentials associations like Mr. Robert Kiyosaki on board, as an Advisor, Signed a contract with Eastern Europe Government, and now included Mr. Mahavir Pratap on board. The inclusion of such credible people on board, shows the vision of Sinbex heading towards a great contributor into the start-up ecosystem.

Mr. Mahavir Pratap is a Multipreneur and having him on board is prodigious on the business grounds for Sinbex. With his expertise in business and social organizations, and his passion in angel investing, leadership and mentoring, he brings in immense energy to the start-up entrepreneurial culture through SINBEX.

SINBEX Ventures is a Startup Vertical of IC1101 Inc.

