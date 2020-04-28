Huddle, one of India’s leading incubators based in Gurgaon has launched an exclusive Incubation Program inviting early-stage and growth-stage ventures offering innovative solutions to combat the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the program, Singularity University’s Gurgaon team, a part of the Singularity University global innovation and thought leadership network, has partnered to provide their expertise as Knowledge partners for this program. Singularity University Gurgaon Board, and other reputed corporations will be a part of the jury to support the companies for a post Covid-19 India.

In line with Huddle’s mission to provide ventures with 360-degree business support and Singularity University’s commitment to galvanize communities with expertise, knowledge, and resources, the program is inviting ventures with solutions that help curb the trouble caused by Covid-19. The overarching theme of the program is focused on solutions resurrecting economic growth, improving preventive healthcare measures, and aiding purchasing behavior and supply chain constraints.

The program is focused on B2B and B2C startups driving a social impact for the masses by utilizing relevant technologies in both opportunistic and need gap driven scenarios.

The focus areas of the program will include innovations across the following 3 sectors:

Social, managerial and economic solutions for the Gig Economy segment across

Solutions that offer social and economic relief for daily wage earners

Managerial solutions that improve an individual’s ability to work from home or remotely through workforce management, productivity monitoring, and staffing of remote-work freelancers.

Crowd Management Solutions dedicated to solve for mass movement control and other preventive healthcare measures

Innovations around inculcating queue management systems, smart surveillance, ramping up contact tracing methods, other relevant use cases.

Innovations that aid purchasing behavior and supply chain constraints in the form of:

Products and Services helping to stimulate and retain consumer demand across sectors



New-Age, Homegrown Consumer brands operating despite local and regional supply chain disruptions

The selected startups will have access to seed funding and fundraising support, pilot opportunities with large corporate organisations, dedicated mentorship from Huddle and Singularity University Gurgaon’s reputed board, and access to a host of other support functions highlighted below:

Seed Funding and fundraising support in subsequent funding rounds through Huddle and its institutional investment partners.





Opportunity to conduct Pilots and POCs with established corporate partners throughout solution development, testing, and commercialization.

Access to expert industry guidance in the form of a dedicated mentor, assigned to each selected venture.

Meticulous business development support with access to relevant distribution networks.





Ability to leverage Huddle’s existing portfolio of companies as and when required.

The program is currently accepting applications until 17th May 2020. Applications can be submitted on connect@huddle.work

