A cloud kitchen is primarily a kitchen that accepts incoming orders only through online ordering systems and offers no dine-in facility. They have a base kitchen that delivers food to the customers’ doorstep. While the term Cloud Kitchen has largely been used for Commercial Kitchens, a new wave has been sweeping for Home Kitchens. A Home Cloud Kitchen is a Home Kitchen which delivers Home Cooked Food just as any other Cloud Kitchen without any dining facility.

Amidst the current events, Homefoodi a Noida based e-commerce startup and also a renowned aggregator of Cloud Kitchens operating from Home aims to offer nutritious and hygienic meals to its customers while undertaking maximum measures while ensuring the safety of its home-chefs, delivery executives and customers.

Homefoodi is India’s 1st Mobile App for authentic home-made food made by Genuine home chefs in their home Kitchens. With over 200+ Home Chefs in Noida, the Homefoodi Mobile App offers access to the widest range of Home Food and Bakery products prepared by home chefs during the course of the lockdown period.

The current global scenario and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic are disturbing every facet of our lives, keeping the current scenario in mind, the Government of India recently extended lockdown across the country. A lockdown does not allow one to step out of their premises unless an emergency. A recent incident of a renowned Pizza Outlet in Delhi caught the eyeballs of the entire nation with a Corona Positive Pizza Delivery Executive was found delivering pizzas across the city endangering his own colleagues as well as his customers, and completely violating the rules set by our Government.

Homefoodi, therefore, undertakes preventive readiness measures for the safety of their customers, home-chefs as well as the delivery executives.

They follow a 3 C framework of Delivery Hygiene:

CARRY: All Delivery Representatives have been ably trained on Hygiene and Sanitization standards. As a practice, every Delivery Rep carries a Kit comprising of A) Hand Sanitizer B) Face Mask and C) Gloves and D) Thermometer.

CONTACT LESS: Delivery packages are picked and dropped without any contact with Home Chef and the Consumer.

CONFIRM: All Delivery representatives are supervised daily to confirm to Sanitization, Hygiene and Social Distancing Norms as outlined.

These are the times when most of the Commercial kitchens are shut. Homefoodi in compliance with the Govt. mandate is offering homemade food made by home chefs. Homefoodi is providing their services across Noida, Greater Noida and Indirapuram.

With the announcement of the Lockdown, Homefoodi has also rolled out a key initiative, wherein they have been ‘Donating a Meal for Every Order Placed’ to the needy on behalf of the customer.

Narendra Singh Dahiya, Founder and Director Homefoodi stated, “Our business model is built around Health and Hygiene. We are delighted that our passionate and talented community of 200 plus Home Chefs can now serve Healthy, Fresh and Hygienic Home food to countless Customers.”

Homefoodi has been very selective and responsible in selecting every Home Chefs. As a Company policy, the Homefoodi team visits every Home chef to ensure Food taste, quality, hygiene, cleanliness of their kitchen, and packaging standards before on-boarding them. All Home Chefs are 100% FSSAI Certified and uphold the Highest Standards of Cleanliness and Hygiene that can be only witnessed at Homes. Homefoodi Home Chefs make food in their Home Kitchens that prioritizing Fresh, Healthy, and Hygienic food.

Homefoodi is a Mobile Application for Home Food made by Home Chefs that empowers and connects society. Based out of Noida, the company has a mission of creating “Ghar-Ghar Start-Up” with an aim to create India’s biggest self-employment opportunity for women by offering a platform to earn from home being a Home Chef. The company aims towards advocating initiatives like Healthy India, Women empowerment, which empowers every homemaker towards nation-building and healthy India. The screening criterion for all chefs is a comprehensive process. To deliver 100% authenticity, the Homefoodi team visits the aspiring Home Chefs to check for food tasting, food quality, hygiene, and cleanliness of their kitchen and packaging standards. All Home Chefs are 100% FSSAI Certified.

