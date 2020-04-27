As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, much of the world’s population remains in lockdown, subject to stringent stay-at-home orders. Welcoming the new normal has not been easy. The present scenario has compelled businesses to realign, re-invent, and reflect at their initiatives to help stakeholders overcome the situation with optimism.

With this thought, Naukri.com, India’s No. 1 job site launches the Step-Up initiative. The initiative is conceptualized with a single-minded vision of not letting the recruiter and jobseeker community be bogged down by this crisis but emerge stronger. The Step-Up initiative takes form through a microsite hosted on Naukri.com platform that aims to facilitate hiring and career progression via host of special features/ offers launched especially to help recruiters and jobseekers in these tough and uncertain times.

Naukri.com stands in solidarity with the critical industries like Medical, Healthcare, Pharma and Telecom, which are at the forefront in our fight against this global pandemic by launching a free bouquet of offering that comprises of Job listings on Naukri site and personalized hiring drives to attract talent.

These are just the first of many other features that are in pipeline like express access to laid off/ immediately available jobseeker pool, hiring insights, Webinar with industry experts and many more.

Commenting on the initiative, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “At times of crisis, a small first step can spur powerful revolution and it is with this spirit that we have launched a plethora of initiatives for recruiters and jobseekers under ‘Step-Up’. For recruiters, our very first offering is the free bouquet of hiring services to recruiters in critical industries like Medical, Healthcare, Pharma and Telecom as we stand with them shoulder to shoulder in these tough times and there are many more in pipeline. On the jobseeker front, we are prioritizing access and discovery of recently ‘laid off & immediately available to join’ jobseekers by the recruiters. Also, there is a complete guide on career progression during these tough times with upskilling courses, Hiring insights, CV assessment tools etc.”

On the jobseeker front, Naukri.com will highlight and boost profiles of jobseekers who have been recently laid off or are available to join immediately to recruiters thereby improving the chances of shortlisting. Under the Step-Up initiative, there will be a live tracker highlighting companies and industries that are currently hiring along with active jobs to apply to.

Naukri.com has also curated some useful content around WFH productivity, job search, upskilling courses etc. to help jobseekers navigate these times. In addition to the above, there is an interesting section on hiring insights on the Step-Up microsite that includes trending keywords from recruiters and insights that will help jobseekers advance their careers during this global pandemic.

About Naukri.com

Naukri.com, India’s No. 1 job site and the flagship brand of Info Edge introduced the concept of e-recruitment in India. Since its inception in 1997, Naukri.com has seen continuous growth while outperforming its competitors in every sphere. Info Edge was the first internet company to be listed in India. The site enjoys a traffic share of over 70% as per similar web.

