IET India launched its ‘IET Future Tech Panel’ on 24 April, 2020. Chaired by Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications India, the panel is conceptualised and designed to provide a neutral platform for interdisciplinary thought and action in areas of future technologies.

In 2015, the Indian arm of the IET launched the first of its thought leadership panels on the Internet of Things. The IET IoT Panel launched with 5 working groups, over the next 5 years engaged with key ministries of the government of India, contributed to policies and also organised 4 successful editions of IoT India Congress – the most important confluence of digital technology stakeholders in the region. On the same lines, IET India has now launched the IET Future Tech Panel.

Recognising the importance of future technologies, Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, Chair of The IET Future Tech Panel, said, “The IET Future Tech Panel is working on a vision to be the thought-hub for future technologies as well as future technologists. The panel is starting off with 11 working groups that will be working towards disseminating knowledge about future technologies and creating roadmaps for their adoption.” Led by the volunteers of IET India, the IET Future Tech panel will be an inclusive, neutral and credible platform working towards development of country-wide roadmaps and ecosystem building.

We had over 100 attendees from renowned companies both international and national like Broadband India Forum, Capgemini, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, Wipro, RPG Group, Tata Group, AT&T, Wells Fargo, Deloitte, IBM, Tech Mahindra, HCL among others.

Speaking about the launch of the IET Future Tech Panel, Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India said, “IET India is proud of the role played in building awareness and deployment of technology in India through our thought leadership initiatives around IoT, Mobility and Future of Work.” Adding to it, Mr Sanyal also said, “The IET Future Tech Panel understands and promotes the need to bring together key industry stakeholders to be one step ahead of the changes happening around us owing to technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual reality, ML and Block chain.”

At the launch of the event, Sir Robin Saxby, Founder and Ex-CEO, ARM Holdings; Advisor, IET Future Tech Panel, addressed the panel and said, “The pandemic is teaching us a lot about people and the impact of technology on them. Human-technology co-evolution comes at a price and people must gradually evolve and adjust to these changes.” Jim Morrish, Founder, Transforma Insights; Advisor, IET Future Tech Panel, at the launch expressed that technologies like Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Nano-Things are playing a role in tackling the world’s most pressing challenges.

If you want to contribute in the realm of future technologies, reach out to us at sectors@theiet.in.

About the IET

The IET is one of the world’s largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary – to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century.

The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing our members, engineers and technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers.

Institution of Engineering and Technology – India

The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Today, we have over 13,000 members and have the largest membership base for the IET outside of the UK.

Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance.

We want to do this through working in partnership with industry, academia and government, focussing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career lifecycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

For more details, please visit india.theiet.org.

