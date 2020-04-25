Urban Company’s fresh logo with a mask is giving #LogoGoals to businesses. While few are finding it cute, many others are taking the much needed social message from it- wear a mask and keep social distancing. This unique way has gone viral as twitterati absolutely loved its uniqueness.







The vision of the company is to act as a reminder to be safe & spread optimism among its customers, partners and followers. The company has changed its icon across all social media platforms, website and app.

Below are some of the real-time responses from the twitter on the new logo –

“Of all apps in my phone, your app – @urbancompany_UC stood out. Would deem it relevant given that the TG is common people who are in lockdown right now. Also I would like to think, it was “j.n.d.” done right in #rebranding of Urban Clap to Urban Company.” “Great modification to the app icon by @urbancompany_UC. Always reminding me of wearing a mask, keeping social distancing during #COVID2019india. UC, i see and following every bit of it. ” “Thanks, @urbancompany_UC for putting the mask on. Watch out for more apps in the coming days. This is the best & fastest way to reach the BILLION, and constantly remind them to wear a mask.” “@urbancompany_UC Even urban company’s logo is following guidelines.Why can’t you ?#WearMasks #stayhome

