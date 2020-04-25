As part of its Patient Education Programme (PEP) and respecting the lockdown and the social distancing norms set by the Government of India to combat the rapid spread of COVID-19, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, a StartUp in the PathLab chain segment, today organized a PEP Talk in the form of a Webinar. The Webinar was addressed by Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman & Chief of Diabetology, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and President, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation. Dr. Mohan spoke about managing diabetes during these COVID-19 times and the lockdown period.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group COO, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments in many countries including ours have restricted the movement of their citizens, confining them to the home environment. For people living with diabetes it becomes imperative to take extra precautions in such a scenario. While regular physical activity is of great benefit to the general population, it is even more important for people living with diabetes. We are happy to host someone of the stature of Dr. Mohan to talk about diabetes care during these ‘never seen before’ times. During the lockdown, his recommendations are doubly important for people living with diabetes and anyone in close contact with people living with diabetes.”

Dr. V. Mohan needs no introduction. In addition to being the Chairman & Chief of Diabetology at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, he is also the President at the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai. Dr. Mohan has been delivering care to patients with diabetes across the country through its centres for over 40 years. Recently he and his group have pioneered Telemedicine for Diabetes care. He has trained thousands of diabetologists in India and other developing countries. He also has contributed to over 1260 scientific research articles and chapters in textbooks on diabetes which is a world record by a practicing doctor anywhere in the world. Dr Mohan also serves on various national and international bodies in his field of specialization. Several prestigious awards have been conferred on Dr. Mohan has received several awards, including the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his accomplishments in the field of diabetology. In 2018, he received the Harold Rifkin Distinguished International Service in the Cause of Diabetes Award from the American Diabetes Association and he is the first Indian to receive this award. He is also a recipient of the Dr. B. C. Roy Award of the Medical Council of India.

During his address, Dr. Mohan stressed on the following aspects of diabetes care vis-à-vis COVID-19…

There needs to be preparedness in case one falls ill. All relevant contact details must be kept handy.

Extra attention has to be given to glucose control. Regular monitoring can help avoid complications caused by high or low blood glucose.

If one does show flu-like symptoms (raised temperature, cough and difficulty in breathing), it is important to consult a healthcare professional. If one is coughing up phlegm, it may be an indication of an infection, in which case one should seek medical support and treatment immediately.

Any infection is going to raise one’s glucose levels and increase the need for fluids…so access to sufficient supply of water is important.

One needs to ensure that there is good supply of the diabetes medications she / he needs. Medicine stocks should be in accordance with the requirement if one had to quarantine oneself for a few weeks.

One has to have the provisions to be able to correct the situation if the blood glucose drops suddenly.

If someone is living alone, it is important to make sure that someone who can be relied upon knows her / his diabetic condition, as one may require assistance on falling ill.

It’s important to keep a regular schedule, avoid overwork and have a good night’s sleep.

Healthy nutrition is an essential component of diabetes management. It is therefore important for people with diabetes to eat a varied and balanced diet to keep their blood glucose levels stable and enhance their immune system.

About Neuberg Diagnostics

The best-in-class laboratories from across India, UAE & South Africa have united under the banner of Neuberg Diagnostics to bring the latest technology and techniques within the reach of developing countries. Utilizing their combined strengths, the Neuberg alliance brings capabilities to perform over 6000 varieties of Pathological investigations and will promote Prevention & Early Diagnosis, Focused Wellness Programs and Structured Disease Management programs for rare diseases using the most advanced technologies assisted by Data science and AI tools.

Today, Neuberg Diagnostics is among the top diagnostics companies of Indian origin and the fastest growing healthcare start-up in India. The founding members of the Neuberg consortium – Anand Diagnostic Laboratory (Bangalore), Supratech Micropath (Ahmedabad), Ehrlich Laboratory (Chennai), Global Labs (South Africa), and Minerva Diagnostics (Dubai) bring their combined heritage of over 200 years and process over 20 million tests annually.

Some of the best Pathologists, Biochemists, Geneticists, Microbiologists and several other Clinical Lab Professionals from around the world are working closely, sharing knowledge and using the latest generation of diagnostics techniques to take accurate and timely diagnosis to the next level.

