Designed for work from home during lockdown with special attention on Body-Mind-Soul and Motivation

With half of the world’s population under complete lockdown due to COVID-19, most of Indian companies are reinventing ways to keep employees motivated thus focusing on employees’ safety and wellness – physical, psychological and emotional. Thus, catching up with this trend, India’s first experiential startup- ENOUT has launched digital experiences to tackle this unprecedented situation. These digital experiences focus on wellness – Mind-Body-Soul, motivation, stress management and engagement. This digital wellness experience launched by Enout provides flexibility and greater control of mind over body & at the same time helps the employees work on flexibility thus connecting to their inner self.

According to Keshav Kumar Founder – Enout says, “People are the biggest asset to any organization & become critical in such times. These uncertain times require companies to be more empathetic & be connected with employees.

He further added that today, we are seeing big to small and new-age companies alike are putting employee well-being first & innovating on how to keep them healthy, motivated and engaged. Our digital experiences will make them positive & adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Wellness experiences are customized as per the demography, current problems that leaders are facing during quarantine, values, culture and interest of the employees. It includes Yoga such as Vinyasa Yoga, Hatha Yoga, Pranayam & Yoga Nidra; Dance Fitness such as Zumba Sessions, Boxing, HIIT – High-Intensity Interval Training; Expert sessions, stress management sessions, and motivational sessions to help employees become more efficient and stable to make it more engaging. All these experiences are gamified to make it more engaging.

In this time of uncertainty, employees feel mentally stressed out with their bleak future & to keep them connected, Enout has created an experience where all the employees are connected at a specific time everyday for 15-20 minutes through a digital platform and are engaged through a new experiences daily e.g – on Monday, simple breathing exercise, on Tuesday the team learns a dancing step on the most popular song, on Wednesday they lean how to make a mocktail and so on.

About Enout

Enout is India’s first experiential startup which aims to deliver unique experiences. The company designs unorthodox experiences for off-sites, day outings, annual retreats, and team building programs catering to corporates, startups, SMEs & multinational companies.

The startup gauge client’s organization and incorporate influencing elements such as a company’s objective, mojo, culture, values, demographics, previous events etc, lastly creates a harmony between the company’s objectives and employee’s expectations. These are the basis which the founding pillars of all the experiences that company design are formed, constituting a common pattern of value proposition, uniqueness and spunk.

