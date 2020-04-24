Webkonf Meetings is India’s answer to platforms such as Zoom, GoToMeeting, RingCentral Video, TeamViewer, Skype, Join.me, Google Hangouts, Adobe Connect, CiscoWebex, Amazon Chime, Event Centre, shared its CEO.

“Webkonf Meetings”, is a futuristic product is developed as an outcome of Lockdown Research by the Startup located in Cyber Towers in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad based start-up, Soniks Consulting is all geared up to unveil “Webkonf Meetings”, India’s first Web Video Conferencing and Screen sharing platform next week, disclosed Rama Narayana Reddy Malay, Chief Executive Officer of the Start-up in a press note issued in Hyderabad today.

700 out of 750 crore population in the world is confined to homes. Though physically separated, thanks to technology, they are all connected. The Web Video Conference and Screen Share Apps made this possible. One can seamlessly connect for video, audio conferencing, Webinars, Chat, Office Meetings and Collaboration, across many devices such as mobiles, desktops, laptops and others.

Jumping in this area is Hyderabad based Soniks Consulting Pvt. Ltd. India’s first meeting platform, Webkonf Meetings will be available for use from next week.

The platform is India’s answer to platforms such as Zoom, GoToMeeting, RingCentral Video, TeamViewer, Skype, Join.me, Google Hangouts, Adobe Connect, CiscoWebex, Amazon Chime, Event Centre.

The beta version of the product is very well received. Currently, it is under testing extensively and will be ready to be rolled out next week.

Sharing more details about the product, Rama Narayana Reddy Malay described “Webkonf Meetings”, as a futuristic product and is developed as an outcome of Lockdown Research by the Startup located in Cyber Towers in Hyderabad. Every crisis throws open an opportunity Ram says. What started as an effort to create a web platform during the lockdown resulted in the product, he shared.

Web conferencing software allows participants to conduct or attend meetings via the internet. This is also known as online meeting software. It enables remote meetings based on VoIP, video conferencing, instant messaging, file and screen sharing.

This platform provides one of the easiest methods to host a conference call, it has screen sharing capabilities. The meetings can be recorded. It has whiteboard capabilities, instant messaging, collaborative document editing are some of the salient features he explained.

It offers web-based audio, video and screen sharing solution for meetings and conferences, adds Ram.

“Safety, Security and Privacy have been our primary concerns while building as a lot of concerns being raised about some existing products in the market place. We have addressed them with utmost priority, stated Ram. Our data centre is in India. We don’t store voice, video, chat data on servers.,” he added.

It takes a physical event virtual, which is the current scenario is the need of the hour product. As people across wide spectrum industries predict that COVID crisis might continue beyond the anticipated period. It can be used across the devices.

We have invested a substantial amount of sum in building a robust product over a period of 30 days. Soniks Consulting initiated to show the strength of Indian Startups globally says, Ram. WebKonf is the most promising products developed out of Hyderabad.

The Corona Pandemic and sits subsequent lockdown, the web users increased by 300 per cent. Currently, not many Indian companies are into Audio, Video, Web Conferencing solutions or products. Among the top ten solution providers, none is from India. The web conferencing business has been growing on leaps and bounds in the last 3 to 4 weeks.

Webkonf Meetings would like to capture the emerging market. It is a very simple web interface product and easy to operate.

There is no need for installing any software on laptops or desktops. The users can simply access WebKonf URL from the browser and get into meetings or conferences. It is secured with a passcode and secure code. It is Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) enabled. SSL is a standard security technology for establishing an encrypted link between a server and a client—typically a web server (website) and a browser, or a mail server and a mail client.

Considering the present crisis it will be initially available for free use for the first three months. Which will also enable consumers use, experience.

After the initial free trial, free and paid plans will be announced. While audio conferencing will remain free, video conferencing will be limited to paid plans.

Also, free plans will have limitations of a number of people. The platform is designed to meet the demand of 100 to 1000 people and can be scaled up even further. Both Audio and Video output will be of HD quality and will be reliable.

Each meeting will have a personal meeting ID as is the prevailing practice.

The way people meet and work have changed so drastically more so after COVID-19. The conventional, planned conference room meetings may become things of past. The whole world is getting accustomed, adapted and dependent on web conferencing APPs and screen sharing software for both internal meetings or external meetings.

The web conferencing market has a wider user based from across industries including IT Industry, corporate houses, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI. Now during the Lockdown, Education, Training and many new sectors are added to the bandwagon of its end users.

The global web conferencing market size last year was 2.5 bn US $ and is expected to be 5 bn US $ by the year 2025. Indian market share is expected to be 500million to 750 million by 2025.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.