ePayLater, a renowned innovator in digital credit space, has partnered with Zipgrid, a technology-led service provider for housing communities to launch ZipMart to ensure seamless last-mile logistics of essential commodities. The initiative intends to help select residential societies with online ordering while ensuring contactless delivery necessary to curtail the pandemic. The service is now operational and available to all residential societies registered with Zipgrid in Mumbai and NCR.

ZipMart offers an assortment of edibles and other essential items available at ePayLater’s partnering stores. The collaborative commerce activities of ePayLater and Zipgrid allow consumers to place an order from the safe confines of their home while enabling digital payments to minimize the risk of contagion. A user of a Zipgrid-registered housing society/building can place grocery orders using ePayLater’s online portal integrated on the Zipgrid app, under the ZipMart tab. The service is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Once placed, the order will be delivered at the doorstep of the consumer by an executive while observing all social distancing norms mandated by the government. The partnership looks to ease the buying process for consumers without jeopardizing their health and safety amidst the lockdown. The joint endeavor not only facilitates an uninterrupted supply of essentials but also adheres to the government’s guidelines in ensuring contactless and doorstep delivery.

Talking about this development, Uday Somayajula, Co-Founder, ePayLater said, “As India grapples with COVID-19, it is necessary to deliver essentials to buyers at their homes. We are happy to associate with Zipgrid, and our collective aim is to ensure people remain indoors and order essentials from the safety and comfort of their homes. We have embarked on this collaboration to empower communities and contribute to the greater cause of curbing this contagion.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jaydip Popat, Co-Founder, Zipgrid shared, “These are testing times and we wish to ease the process of lockdown-living for everyone, in our capacity. The partnership between ePayLater and Zipgrid is a bold step in that direction which utilizes our collective commerce offering to service a building as a whole while being able to provide a large assortment and guaranteed delivery”

Currently, ePayLater is used by around 50,000 small retailers and Kirana stores across 75+ cities in India. ePayLater has developed a front-end interface for third-parties that not only helps end-consumers to avail ‘contactless’ online ordering but also empowers the neighborhood Kirana stores with last-mile logistics. This comes amidst the 3-week extension of the nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, 2020.

Founded in 2015 by Uday Somayajula, Akshat Saxena and Aurko Bhattacharya, ePayLater is a ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment solution through which customers can instantly get access to a credit limit to make faster online/offline purchases. It is the first of its kind Digital Credit card in the country. ePayLater extends credit limits to individuals both for personal consumption (end consumer) and for purchasing business supplies (in case of self-employed professionals). ePayLater provides state-of-the-art technology and analytics platform for the Indian retail industry with a focus on Kiranas.

ePayLater has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Metro Cash and Carry Future Retail, IRCTC to name a few and is continuously increasing its footprint across the FMCG sector.

ZipGrid is a PropTech company, backed by 1 Crowd & JLL Inc. (NYSE: JLL) that provides full-stack technology solutions for all societies and property owners. They are well equipped with technology solutions that make Financial & Compliance Management a breeze to handle for building associations and societies of all shapes and sizes. They have been managing 1000+ associations across Pan India. In a recent endeavour to provide stress-free solutions for societies, Zipgrid has equipped it’s leading partner “JLL” with an application that offers all kinds of benefits to both committee members and residents. The application is ISO 27001 certified and PII encrypted ensuring security and privacy across our services.

Zipgrid strives to address every need of society and association through its combination of technology and professional knowledge-based services so that the committee members and residents of the society are at peace from the hassles of society management.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.