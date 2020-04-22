India’s 1st Artificial Intelligence Global Leadership Representing 5 Countries

The Mumbai AI Summit 2020 awaits an explosion of ideas as changemakers gather to script Artificial Intelligence’s future growth story

At a time when India is witnessing a mighty surge in Artificial Intelligence Innovation, Startup Réseau announces the launch of India’s 1st Virtual Thought Leadership Summit Showcasing AI – ‘The Mumbai AI Summit 2020′. (TMAIS)

The Mumbai AI Summit is a “LIVE” virtual summit being held on 24th and 30th April 2020, focusing on the future of AI within India and beyond its borders. It is a technology summit highlighting the use-cases leveraging AI to drive change for consumers, enterprise and government stakeholders of the ecosystem.

The virtual summit will also see 10 product showcases from Founders who are disrupting their industry with AI-centric applications.

A key segment of the summit is the release of the ‘India AI Landscape Report’ that features India’s Top-100 AI Startups plotted on the EDGE Framework designed by Startup Réseau.

The TMAIS LIVE Virtual Summit is expecting a total of 1,000+ attendees from 100+ companies, with over 50 speakers, across 23 sessions and 15-hours of “LIVE” content from policymakers, founders, industry leaders, investors and international delegates representing 5 countries from Canada, USA, Denmark, UK, and South Asia.

Artificial Intelligence is projected to add $15.7 Trillion to the Global GDP and increase it by 14% in 2030. From the Indian context, AI has the ability to add US$957 billion, or 15 percent to India’s current GDP value by 2035; and to create 40,000 jobs in the short run and 200,000 in the long run. Since January 2019, AI startups in India have attracted close to $900 Mn in venture funding.

Sweta Tiwari, Co-Founder & COO, Startup Réseau says, “At the virtual summit, you will hear from industry leaders, founders and technology evangelists coming together to share some of the best practices, and also tell us what’s next in India’s AI growth story. The current pandemic has brought about several changes that will define our tomorrow, and AI has an important role to play in shaping the future of economies and achieving Vision 2030 goals laid down by the UN.”

The Mumbai AI Summit is going to have some top-notch speakers from India and the international circuit – including experts such as Dr. Hugh Hind (from the founding team at BlackBerry), Mads Rydahl (former Head of Product Design at SIRI, acquired by Apple Inc.), Dr. Daya Sindhu (Founder & CEO, Itihaasa Research), Dr.P.Anandan (CEO, Wadhwani AI) and several more acclaimed industry leaders and technology experts.

Jagruti Bista, Project Lead – The Mumbai AI Summit says, “What began as an AI research report, has now taken the shape of a full-fledged online summit. AI is here to disrupt the way we think and act. The EDGE Framework classifies AI on the basis of market size and industry adoption. We have further categorized these startups on the basis of industry, core technology being used and business function where they are applied. It gives a more holistic view of the AI startups ecosystem in India.”

For more information on the event, look us up on www.themumbaisummit.com

About Startup Réseau

Startup Réseau is the entrepreneurial venture of professionals from the startup ecosystem, who have earlier successfully built India’s top meta-accelerator. The founding team boasts of rich and diverse experience, and a global network of startup ecosystem enablers, founders, investors, corporates, universities , and governments. Built on the founding pillar of #StartupsFirst, “Startup Réseau” is a network of Startups, Enterprises, Capital, Markets, and Services – bringing in a structured interface for enabling unique linkages.

