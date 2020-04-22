Learning for entrance examinations like Engineering, Medical and K12 competitive examinations goes online and available 24X7

Career Point, Kota based leading medical & IIT entrance examinations coaching institute, has announced the launch of ‘eCareerPoint’, an online learning App, to keep the mind of students ticking during the lockdown.

The App offers courses on engineering, medical entrance and K12 competitive examinations. The classes of new academic session 2020-21 for NEET, JEE which commenced from April 15 is also available on this new App.

The advanced technologies used in developing this application, make this App very dynamic and versatile at the same time very effective, simple and user friendly. The App features Live Interactive Classes, Online Test Series, Doubt Removal, Video Lectures, Live Seminars and eBooks etc.

Pramod Maheshwari, Managing Director & CEO, Career Point Limited said, “With the launch of new ‘eCareerPoint App’, we are aiming for reaching out to large number of students, who can benefit from Career Point’s legacy and expertise in making more than 1,70, 000 students selected for reputed Engineering and Medical colleges in the country.

From virtual classes by Kota’s experienced and renowned faculty members through video calls and access to study material, e-books and mock tests, we are going extra mile to make online learning easy and interactive like class room sessions.”

The students will certainly be key beneficiary of eCareerPoint with its multiple student centric features. The wide range of explanation videos, important questions, quizzes, interactive discussions etc will create an engaging learning experience, Pramod Maheshwari further added.

About Career Point

Career Point Limited (NSE: CAREERP; BSE: 533260) caters to the needs of a student throughout the life cycle of a student (K.G. to PhD.) with diversified verticals including Pre-school, School Education, Test-Prep, e-Learning, Higher Education and Vocational Education. In the Informal Education system, Career Point has established a strong niche in test preparation and school curriculum tutoring through a nationwide extensive network of Company operated branches; Franchisee centers; Technology enabled solutions; Online courses; School integrated programs; and Distance learning solutions. In the Formal Education stream, the company has a strong presence by managing and offering various services to K-12 Schools, Colleges and Universities in multiple geographies.

