ipushpull, a leading enterprise platform that improves efficiency by allowing secure live data sharing and workflow automation, is pleased to announce that they have been chosen by The Investment Association (IA) to be part of its latest FinTech hub ‘Engine’.

The accelerator programme will connect best-in-class FinTech innovators with investment managers looking to transform the industry. It will act as a catalyst for industry transformation and bring together focused tech solutions.

Matthew Cheung, CEO of ipushpull, said:”We are delighted to be part of the IA’s unique programme driving greater adoption of new technologies across investment management. ipushpull and our data-as-a service solution has been recognised for innovation, quality of solution and our focus on key industry problem areas within the investment industry.”

ipushpull transforms data-driven workflow and improves efficiency across capital markets with real-time data sharing and workflow automation, delivering fast time-to-market and cost savings for data producers and services.

Working closely with the buy-side, the data as a service solution standardises and automates workflow using an innovative approach of bots and widely used chat applications. ipushpull has seen a dramatic increase in adoption of these solutions as buy-side traders are forced to work from home due to COVID-19.

John Macpherson, Deputy Chair of the IA Engine Advisory Panel, comments:

“We have certainly witnessed transformational changes over the last couple of months and have seen technology enable firms to operationalise and compete in these unusual and difficult times. We’re thrilled to offer ipushpull access to our industry-recognised programme and excited at such new and innovative technology which the IA can showcase to trading desks of UK based asset managers”.

ipushpull will work with the IA and harness the industry expertise of its partners and networks. Also, as part of the eight-month accelerator programme, the participants will receive mentoring from an industry-expert Engine Advisory Panel to help unlock potential for solutions throughout the sector, including Schroders, Aberdeen Standard Investments, Insight, Legal & General, M&G and UBS Asset Management.

Alongside ipushpull, the firms chosen are Exabel, Fundipedia, KiteEdge and Rungway.

About ipushpull:

ipushpull is transforming data-driven workflows and improving efficiency across capital markets with real-time data sharing and workflow automation. The Data-as-a-Service platform delivers fast time-to-market and big cost savings for data producers and services, providing unified, access-controlled data distribution into client applications (Custom Apps, Excel, Symphony, chat bots, notifications, APIs) and streamlining high-touch processes across the trade lifecycle with the ipushpull no-code custom applications and bot framework.

About The Investment Association (IA):

The IA champions UK investment management, supporting British savers, investors and businesses. Our 250 members manage £7.7 trillion of assets and the investment management industry supports 100,000 jobs across the UK. Our mission is to make investment better. Better for clients, so they achieve their financial goals. Better for companies, so they get the capital they need to grow. And better for the economy, so everyone prospers. The UK is the second largest investment management centre in the world, after the US and manages 35% of all assets managed in Europe.

