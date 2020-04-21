Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is all set to be a frontrunner in India’s fight against Novel Coronavirus Disease (popularly referred to as COVID-19). The company has launched a wide range of essential products being required to combat the growing menace of COVID-19 and to prevent further spread of this disease in the country. These include non-contact Infrared Thermometers, alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers, Hand Wash, Hand Rubs and Face Masks, all under its umbrella brand – Dr. Morepen.

The Company has also received license to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from State Drug Controller (HP) last week for its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh and is working towards commercializing the production of HCQ in both API as well as tablets form. HCQ is a prescription based drug commonly being recommended to Corona patients under treatment for the disease. India is taking a lead in supplying HCQ to the rest of the world including USA. India is the largest producer of HCQ and will continue to retain its leadership position in this time of crisis.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director, Morepen Laboratories Ltd., said, “The Contagion is spreading fast in every nook and corner of our country. As a result, we are working round the clock to maintain regular supply of all essential items and medical supplies required in the process even during these difficult times. We stand firmly with the Govt. of India and customers with all the vigor and commitment to help fight COVID-19.”

‘Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers’ measure temperature by Infrared rays from a distance without any physical contact with the person whose temperature is to be measured. These thermometers swiftly measure temperature from a distance of 1cm-5cm from the forehead of a person entering any public place like a hotel, airport, factory, office or any religious place. These are widely being used across the world to detect potential Corona carriers. These are battery-operated, handy and easy to use thermometers, which do not require any trained technicians.

The company has also expanded its range of ‘Alcohol based Sanitizers’, ‘Hand Wash’, ‘Hand Rubs’ and ‘Face Masks’ under the brand ‘Dr. Morepen Protect’. The company is manufacturing sanitizers as per Govt. of India approved formula with 70% isopropyl alcohol and has also introduced a product with 83% ethyl alcohol (WHO formula). Further, ‘Hand Sanitizers’ and ‘Hand Rub’ produced by the company also contain moisturizers like Aloe Vera, which helps in preventing hands dryness if applied multiple times in a day. The wide variety of Dr. Morepen hand sanitizers catering to cross section of consumers like individuals, commercial establishments, hospitals and government bodies are being supplied in various pack sizes ranging from 100ml., 200 ml., 500 ml., 1000 ml. and bulk packs of 5 Liters. Company has ramped up its production base and supplied more than 2 million units of its hand sanitizers already. Dr. Morepen Hand Sanitizers are sold at Govt. fixed MRP of Rs. 100/- per 200 ml as per latest notifications.

Dr. Morepen Face mask (2-ply and 3-ply) are being offered in a pack of five (5) and fifty (50) masks according to the market need. Wearing face masks and maintaining social distance have become important and critical in almost every part of our country in the wake of prevailing Coronavirus disease. Wearing Face Mask has been made mandatory by the government in hotspots of every State. Govt has fixed MRP of common use face masks at Rs. 8/- and Rs. 10/- respectively for 2-ply and 3-ply masks and company is offering its products at the same price.

The quality products being supplied by the company are gaining major traction across all marketing segments including online channels like Flipkart and Amazon. All the aforesaid products are available in all the geographical locations and are also being supplied to both private and government bodies involved in combat of Coronavirus.

About Morepen Laboratories Ltd. (www.morepen.com)

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is a 35 year old, around Rs. 800 Cr. pharmaceutical and healthcare products company. The company went public in the year 1993 and is currently listed at both the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange.

Morepen is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of APIs/ Bulk Drugs, Home Diagnostics, Formulations and OTC products. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) comprises a scientifically integrated complex of 10 plants, each with a specific product profile.

The USFDA approved plant at Masulkhana is for manufacture of Loratadine, an anti-allergy drug – internationally known as Claritin. Desloratadine and the new blockbuster drug Montelukast is also manufactured at this FDA approved site. The large and spread out manufacturing facility at Baddi has EU GMP & WHO GMP Standards and manufactures latest and much in demand APIs like Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Fexofenadine and others for regulated markets of Europe, USA and also for non-regulated markets across the globe.

Morepen markets over 100 branded formulations under six major therapeutic segments in the domestic market. The company’s manufacturing facilities are backed by a strong dedicated team of research and development (R&D) professionals who ensure stringent quality standards. In Home – Diagnostics business, Morepen has a formidable presence in Blood Glucose Monitors and Blood Pressure Monitors, in the domestic markets. The company’s OTC brands are being promoted under its wholly owned subsidiary Dr. Morepen Limited. Dr. Morepen’s famous OTC product line, including Burnol, Lemolate, Sat-Isabgol, Pain-X and others, has a significant presence in the domestic market.

~ Newsvoir

