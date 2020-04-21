~ Online lending aggregator provides its API platform to partner banks and NBFCs

IndiaLends, one of the country’s leading digital platforms, has launched Digital Lending 2.0 — a range of touchless and contactless products that include loans, insurance and a line of credit. The new offering provides consumers with quick and effective financial solutions both during and after the nationwide lockdown paving the way for a new normal.

Consumers can avail an instant Touch-Less loan and a line of credit anywhere from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10,00,000 through the company’s mobile app or website. The entire process is touchless and contactless with no phone calls or physical contact either for the loan or KYC verification.

The loans come at low interest rates based on an individuals’ credit scores. For the line of credit, consumers will be charged only for what they use and can repay as per their convenience. Being the need of the hour, along with this, IndiaLends has also launched a range of insurance products for its customers.

IndiaLends CEO and Founder Gaurav Chopra said, “We, at IndiaLends, started our journey with a simple moto — make the entire borrowing experience convenient for consumers. In the current lockdown situation, we have been constantly working with our partners to make our borrowing channels easily accessible to all our retail consumers. Digital Lending 2.0 is our humble effort to reach out to consumers wherever they may be and provide the financial relief that they so need in these difficult times.”

“At the same time, we are also supporting our lending partners by offering a plug-and-play solution for touchless lending. Through a simple API connect, NBFC’s and banks can lend digitally via the IndiaLends platform” Mr Chopra added.

IndiaLends uses its transparent and highly-advanced automated processing system to offer credit products to a customer-base of over 7 million through its 50-plus bank and NBFC partners across the country. The company is in the forefront of touchless services, which are ushering in a paradigm shift in the financial sector and the way fintech companies are lending to consumers.

About IndiaLends:

IndiaLends is India’s leading provider of credit reports. IndiaLends’ products include personal loans and lines of credit ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50 Lacs, credit cards and insurance.

Available on both the web and mobile, IndiaLends offers instant loans to its customers with most products being fully digital. IndiaLends also provides technology, data and credit analytics solutions along with a loan management platform to financial institutions. IndiaLends is run by a team of credit risk professionals and data scientists with multiple years of experience in consumer credit.

