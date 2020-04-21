Leveraging their expertise in last-mile deliveries, Rapid delivery launches essential.rapidd.co -an online marketplace to cater to the essential needs of citizens. Providing door-step deliveries during the lockdown, Rapid Delivery is the first ever courier company to venture into the aggregation and delivery of essentials like grocery, medicines, pulses and Covid19 gear. In order to discourage the hoarding of supplies, the company announces its ‘no minimum quantity’ feature for buying essentials through this platform.

Incepted in the year 2016, Rapid Delivery is a leading Logistics & Courier Solutions Company specializing in the eCommerce space. Under essential.rapidd.co , the company has aggregated with multiple vendors .

Aaqyl Chagla , MD, Rapid Delivery says, “With the lockdown, citizens are facing real hardships to procure essentials. With this venture, we hope to be able to cater to their very basic needs, thereby delivering these goods in time.”

“We decided to start with the delivery of CoViD19 gear, especially masks, shields, gloves and PPE to Doctors, medical practitioners and all CoViD warriors. We however, also realised the need to supply essentials to citizens. Hopefully, this step of ours will help control the spread of the virus. It gives us great pleasure to be a part of the logistics industry, whereby we are privileged to be instrumental in addressing a key concern of citizens and the governance, during this crisis”, adds Naomi, Director .

Rapid Delivery is making available, fresh vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices on his platform, along with groceries and more than 60+ products listed online. The courier company, with this step, is bound to reduce the need for citizens to step out of their homes, thereby curbing the possibilities of the spread.

With highly tech-enabled systems and team size of 110, Rapid Delivery has spread its wings across 1000 pin codes, with its major footprint in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi (NCR), Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, and Banglore. They aim to operate in 15 major cities by the end of 2020 and handle 30,000 parcels a day. The company envisages being the go-to Logistics Service Provider for E-commerce Companies, aiming at improving the Delivery Efficiency and thus improving the customer experience for Online Shoppers by delivering maximum on or before the promised delivery date. Their major clients are Shoppers Stop, Health Kart, Netmeds, Mirraw.com among 500 others.

The company recently acquired a pre-series A funding from Mr. Bipin Vaziraniand aspires to utilize it for expanding its network and automating processes.

Aaqyl is an IT engineer from St. Francis Institute of Technology. He spearheads their technological development and is the CEO of Rapid Delivery. He loves logistics and is always finding ways to optimize any operational processes. Naomi is a Telecommunications Engineer from St. Francis Institute of Technology and heads the business development. The entrepreneur couple, with their cutting-edge technology and a thorough understanding of customers’ pain areas, are working on customer satisfaction and process improvement to define trends in the courier, logistics and courier space

