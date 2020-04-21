3i Infotech Limited (BSE: 532628, NSE: 3IINFOTECH), a global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation, launched Remote Worker as a Service, as part of its Altiray Services. This VPN-as-a-Service is a unified secure access gateway that facilitates remote working from anywhere and anytime by hosting any on-premise server or application. It also enables organizations to move to the cloud with ease, and embrace Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and mobility in a hybrid IT environment.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, many organizations who believed they had well-equipped solutions to allow seamless remote access to employee, are finding cracks in their foundation with work from home now becoming a necessity. From lack of collaborative tools, inability to connect to in-house applications, to a lack of interpersonal training to help employees navigate through remote work situations, organizations are scrambling to meet the demands of remote workers.

‘Remote-Worker as a Service’ solution from 3i Infotech simplifies access to the customer’s central infrastructure and applications without the worry of cumbersome configurations and needless time delays. It creates a seamless, safe and secure end-to-end socket layer connection in combination with secure mobile access (SMA) to ensure security without any installation at the client’s end, thereby enabling remote users to connect to internal network resources over the Internet using an encrypted connection. It also helps to control all mobile devices of an organization’s network and provides a cost-effective single sign-on (SSO) to any application on the network or in the cloud from a single URL. While preventing unauthorized access to corporate applications, Remote Worker also facilitates employees to upload and share files securely. 3i Infotech’s existing customers are using this Remote Worker solution to connect to their product suite seamlessly from any location and from any device.

The technology partners for 3i Infotech’s Remote Worker are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud. The Altiray umbrella of 3i Infotech has years of deep domain expertise across the BFSI, Healthcare and Government spectrum. Based on a curated technology stack, the solutions enable easy technology adoption and are effortlessly scalable. Mobility, together with new-age technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Augmented / Virtual Reality (AR/VR), are an imperative part of digital transformation.

Altiray’s offerings cater to all levels of the mobility maturity curve, covering Consulting, Design & Development, Data Testing, Support, Data Intelligence & Co-Innovation.

3i Infotech has a very strong foothold and customer base in geographies like India, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South Asia. The Company with its comprehensive set of IP based software solutions & IT Services solutions, has invested in the areas of TaaS, DevOps, Agile, and CT (Continuous Testing framework) to meet the demands of enterprises.

About 3i Infotech

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, since inception in 1993, the Company has been committed to driving business value across all industry verticals. The company has over 5500 employees in 32 offices across 12 countries and over 1200+ customers in more than 50 countries across 4 continents. With a comprehensive set of IP based software solutions and a wide range of IT services, 3i Infotech has successfully transformed business operations of customers globally.

The Company has a very strong foothold and customer base in geographies like North America, India, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and South Asia. The Company’s products and services address the dynamic requirements of BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution, Telecom and Healthcare. Its flagship products include Kastle™ (Universal Banking Suite), AMLOCK™ (Financial Crime Detection and Management Solution), MFund™ Plus (Asset Management Solution), Orion™ (Enterprise Resource Planning Solution) and Premia™ Astra (Core Insurance Solution). A robust capability in the services domain is evident through consulting services, business optimization services and an extensive expertise in mobility, data analytics, big data, testing and application development services, all of which come under the umbrella brand – Altiray®.

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.