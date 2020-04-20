Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) launches disinfection service in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

Urban Company, India’s largest home services company, today announced the launch of disinfection services for homes and commercial spaces. The newly launched service is aimed at protecting customers, whether families or corporates, from the transmission of viruses (including coronavirus), bacteria and fungi.

The company, currently, is offering disinfection services in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. It will launch the service in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and other cities by the end of April. The company added that services will be provided by well-trained and equipped professionals who are permitted by local authorities. The service partners will be wearing a full-body protective suit to ensure the safety of customers as well as their own.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abhiraj Bhal, Co-founder, Urban Company, said, “Disinfection services are the need of the hour. We have been getting a lot of requests from our customers and are happy to launch these services in our endeavor to keep them safe. Further, we felt it was necessary to include commercial spaces to provide people with a safe and healthy environment.”

For disinfection service, the company will use Virex 256 chemical which is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to kill the coronavirus. The service will also ensure sanitisation of high-touch points such as doors, handles, switchboards, and taps. For residential spaces, the service is available at Rs.1700 onwards and its duration may vary from 1 to 2 hours, depending on the size of the house. For commercial spaces, the price depends on the size of the facility.

About Urban Company:

Founded in Nov 2014, Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap) is India and the UAE’s largest home services company. The company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website. It operates in 18 cities in India (including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam) and 4 international markets (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Singapore). It has a partner network of over 30,000 hand-picked service professionals, who are provided financing, training, and product or consumables support. This full-stack approach helps the company live up to its promise of delivering high-quality, delightful services at home.

