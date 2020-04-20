In an endeavour to upskill the youth and promote e-learning during the COVID-19 lockdown, IIT Roorkee has launched an Advanced Certification Course on Deep Learning at Cloudxlab.com.

The launch comes in the wake of the current economic crisis which underscores the significance of technical skills to tackle the global slowdown. It follows the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Roorkee and Cloudxlab.com, a US-based ed-tech company, for offering a series of instructor-led as well as self-paced executive online courses.

“COVID-19 has triggered a nationwide lockdown. This is the best time for the youth as well as others to upskill themselves. This initiative will be attractive for users who aim to excel in the technical field. The partnership with CloudxLab.com will amplify our reach to offer the latest knowledge in tune with the needs of the industry,” said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The course is a new addition to a host of pre-existing courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science and many more. It will be delivered by the faculty of IIT Roorkee and other experts from the industry. The classes will be streamed online through a live video. Upon completion of the course, users will receive a certification from IIT Roorkee.

“Technology continues to advance rapidly even today, and this is perhaps the best time for professionals to expand their horizons and learn new technologies,” said Manish Shrikande, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee.

The initiative will equip students as well as professionals who wish to utilize this lockdown period in upskilling themselves.

About Cloudxlab.com

CloudxLab, an ed-tech venture headquartered in the US, provides an online learning platform that upskills engineers in deep tech and makes them employable & future-ready.

About IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee is an institute of national importance imparting higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and social sciences. Since its establishment in 1847, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical human resources and know-how to the country.

