Maternity and Childcare chain Cloudnine Group of Hospitals on Monday said it has collaborated with delivery platform Dunzo to deliver medicines to expecting mothers and their new-borns at their doorsteps.

Dunzo’s no contact delivery will ensure that medicines are delivered safely and securely to customers across Cloudnine centres in Gurugram, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru with immediate effect, the companies said in a statement.

This service comes as an extension to the hospital’s recently-launched teleconsultation services, it added.

“Our collaboration with Dunzo for our customers shall enable people to stay home by ensuring the delivery of right medicines at the right time at their doorstep”, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals CEO Raviganesh Venkataraman said.

In similar vein, Dunzo CEO and Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said, in these unprecedented times of Covid-19 pandemic, “it is important to have access to the right medical supplies and essentials”.

Dunzo partners are continuing to brave the streets, to keep citizens indoors and bring Cloudnine’ s clinical care right to their doorstep, he added. PTI AKT SHW

