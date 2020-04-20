B2B Retail-tech startup Arzooo.com today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind ‘Retail-from-Home’ solution for brick-and-mortar (physical) retail stores.

The new solution enables a retailer to reach out to customers and prospects and sell consumer durables, even as their stores are temporarily closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide lockdown. Arzooo.com will home deliver all new orders to the buyers on behalf of the retail store.

“Retail-from-Home has been developed based on inputs gathered from the retail community; and it will allow retailers to create new orders for their inventory while their stores are closed and there are no customer walk-ins,” says Khushnud Khan, co-founder and CEO of Arzooo.com. “We believe this breakthrough product will help kickstart and sustain offline retail transactions during and after the lockdown; and help local stores compete effectively with larger e-commerce stores.”

In addition to sales, Retail-from-home is also designed to help retailers execute effective sales promotions and create awareness about in-store offers and deals in their catchment areas. The new solution is integrated within Arzooo’s retail tech platform ‘Go Store’, which serves over three thousand physical retail stores across India, in cities like Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Vijaywada etc

India’s retail sector contributes over 50% to the national GDP. It is also one of the worst affected sectors in the ongoing lockdown, directly hurting the livelihood of millions of retail entrepreneurs and their blue-collar workers and dependents. “Through Arzooo’s Retail-from-home, we hope to provide business continuity to our partner retail stores,” Khushnud added.

Arzooo’s business model is designed to equip physical retailers with enabling technology in order to compete favourably with large e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The Go Store platform ensures optimal inventory sourcing for retailers and allows them to maintain a ‘virtual inventory’. This in turn helps these retailers drive up sale conversions through a ten-times larger selection along with best prices for their customers.

“The ‘Retail-from-home’ solution is a major leap forward for our platform, as it enables forward integration for the stores with their customers. This is going to transform retailing of consumer electronics and durables in India”, adds Khushnud.

About Arzooo.com:

Arzooo is India’s fastest growing retail-tech startup, empowering offline retailers to compete with their online peers. Arzooo Go Store enables partner stores to offer its customers the largest selection, best prices and fastest delivery, without them having to stock every item. Arzooo is operational in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, Delhi, Kolkata and more cities. For more information, visit – https://arzooo.com/

