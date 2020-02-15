Telegram Messenger launches ‘People Nearby 2.0’ feature on their platform on Valentine’s Day. It has also introduced new stickers and emoji for their users.

Lovebirds can now explore more than 127 new stickers which has been launched on the platform under 8 different categories. Moreover it has replaces the previous animated love emoji’s with a few enhanced ones. Along with the same, the messenger application has derived a simpler interface for the profile pages which enables one tap shared media files visibility. It’s now simpler than ever to see the photos, videos and links you have shared with your friends.

These stickers has been further categorized into 8 sections:

One can now add people using the nearby feature based on the location. ‘Find People Nearby 2.0’ can help you meet new friends and, or could arrange you a last minute date on Valentine’s Day. One juts need to head over to contacts section, then tap on the people nearby section to see adventurous Telegram users in the area. There is an option of Make Myself Visible to join them and display your profile to others around you.

Telegram values the safety and security of their users above all, and in order to achieve the the same they have provided an additional option to its users. Anyone who is using the ‘Find People Nearby 2.0’ can choose whom if they don’t want to notified about their nearby presence anymore by opting stop showing me option.

Enhancing the gesture to convey expressions, Telegram’s new range of creative ticker will offer a richer chat experience for it user. One can download the app for this Valentine’s Day special celebration from the official Android Playstore and iOS.

About Telegram

Telegram, a cloud-based mobile and desktop messaging app with a focus on security and speed was launched in 2013. A device agnostic platform, it provides its users the capability of sharing unlimited files up to 1.5 GB setting itself apart from various other platforms. The open API and AI based BOT integration provides the messenger app a competitive edge over other platforms. Users can create groups for up to 200,000 people or channels for broadcasting to unlimited audiences.

