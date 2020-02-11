Screenshot 2020 02 11 coding ninjas Google Search e1581386225525

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Monday said it will invest about Rs 37.10 crore in Sunrise Mentors Pvt Ltd that operates e-learning platform Coding Ninjas.

“The company has agreed to acquire shares for an aggregate amount of about Rs 37.10 crore (for a cash consideration) via a mix of primary and secondary purchase of shares,” Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

The firm’s aggregate shareholding, post this investment, in Sunrise would be 25 per cent on a fully converted and diluted basis, it added.

Set up in May 2016, Sunrise primarily sells short-term to mid-term courses in programming and data sciences created by the in-house team.

These courses are primarily availed by job seekers looking to upskill and reskill themselves.

Recently, Sunrise also launched a new programme called Coding Ninjas Career Camp, which instead of charging students upfront for the courses, charges them after successfully placing them.

Sunrise had a turnover of Rs 5.57 crore as on March 31, 2019. PTI SR

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.

RELATED READING  Info Edge to Sell Shares in Meritnation to Aakash Educational Services for Rs 50 Cr

Co-Working and Incubator Synq.Work Launches its 1st Centre in Gurgaon

Previous article

Google Draws Anger with Vacation Homes Feature

Next article

Comments

Comments are closed.

You may also like