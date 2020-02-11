Goldenegg, a business proposal competition for budding and bootstrapped entrepreneurs, in association with Moti Lal Nehru Entrepreneurship Cell, University of Delhi, organised an amazing business plan competition at E-GNITE 2020 today. The competition saw participation of 15 budding entrepreneurs from various domains who presented their start-up ideas to the investors and mentors.

Around 500 students from different colleges of University of Delhi witnessed the pitch session, which gave them a great learning experience. The objective of proposing and presenting the business ideas were to gain attention of the investors to get their idea in to shape. The mentors –Nisha Parekh, Founder & Creative Director, Tangerine Creative Lab Pvt. Ltd, Navneet Singh, Member, Tangerine Creative Lab Pvt. Ltd, Manish Prakash, CXO, Tech Investor, Daniel Mattes, Austrian Internet Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist & Judge of Austrian Shark Tank were present there, also enriched the knowledge and the business models shared at the session.

Shailendra Mishra, Founder & and Idea Initiator, Goldenegg, said “India is a country full of talent and opportunities. It is only the right path and right platform which seems missing. The idea behind forming Goldenegg was to provide the right path to the deserving youth who think big and aspire to grow big in life. It connects budding entrepreneurs and bootstrapped start-ups with investors who like their respective business models and wish to invest in them.”

Aditi Singh, President, Entrepreneurship Cell Moti Lal Nehru College, said, “Goldenegg is one of the biggest platforms that ignites young minds and welcomes all new and innovative entrepreneurial ideas. It gives them the right direction and help them raise funds for their respective venture. It gave a great opportunity to our students to present their amazing business ideas. I would like to recommend Godenegg to other colleges as well. It is very important to give the right exposure through a right platform to our youth”.

All the budding start-ups were from various fields – food, health, logistics, CRM, Ecommerce, adtech, edtech, etc.

The investors selected the best business ideas from the pitch session at E-GNITE 2020. The investors will not only provide financial help to the start-up but also nurture the knowledge of the young entrepreneurs through their mentoring. The idea selected was in the field of health and hygiene, project SNEH, which is in to affordable cloth diapers. The selected students are from Moti Lal Nehru College.

About Goldenegg

Goldenegg was started by Serial Entrepreneur, Author and Mentor, Shailendra Mishra, with the objective of providing a platform to budding entrepreneurs and bootstrapped start-ups to showcase their business ideas amongst the right set of people. It is a business proposal competition for budding entrepreneurs on the format of shark tank.

The investors judge and select the start-ups on the basis of the products they manufacture, services they provide and the tangential thoughts which could help in profit making.

Goldenegg has already organised business competitions in Shivaji College and DTU (University of Delhi) and has helped the entrepreneurs to reach to the next level.

