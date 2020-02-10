Synq.work, the emerging co-working and incubator has launched its first centre in SAS tower, near Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon. With the launch of this workspace, Synq.work aims to offer a collaborative work environment for start-ups, young and small-medium sized enterprises, and professionals.

Synq.work is presently offering about 820 seats in its new coworking space that spreads across two floors and over a carpet area of across 55000 sq. feet. It has a mix of private cabins, meeting rooms equipped with digital member platforms, high-speed internet and community areas designed to engage members in interactive activities. Within two months, Synq.work is all set to launch its next center adjacent to M.G. road metro station that will comprise of 300+ seats.

By 2021, Synq.work plans to increase its presence at strategic locations which also includes satellite centers in Dubai, Qatar, and Prague. Synq.work envisages providing startups with access to global markets and project opportunities in emerging economies across Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S.

Synq strives to provide the best in class co-working spaces to start-ups with functional design and support to enrich the experience of its members.

Commenting on the launch, Pratik Sud, Founder & CEO, Synq.work said, “I strongly believe that the workspaces in order to be future-ready should be networked, flexible, integrated and innovative. We as a brand aspire to be the most preferred choice for collaborative workspace for start-ups and enterprises alike, with a strong focus on founder networking and business growth. Our strategically located spaces offer access to nearby business centers, provides competitive corporate culture and opportunities to its members for sustained growth.”

We take pride in representing our SAS center as an epicenter of the healthcare ecosystem in North India with Medanta, Fortis, Max, and Artemis within a radius of 3 km and offer an unique proposition to healthcare focused startups and an incubation to young entrepreneurs.”

The main purpose of the launch of the incubator center is to help startups at a very early stage to grow. Synq.work provides collaborative programs that help people solve problems associated with launching a startup by providing a space to work, seed funding, mentoring, training, and other benefits.

With an idea to not restricting to only Indian boundaries Synq.work has also tied up with international incubation programs to provide the entrepreneurs with an atmosphere where they can connect with global markets and explore synergies with entrepreneurs and companies across the world . Synq.work’s incubator panel consists of the partnered firms and government backed incubators across the Czech Republic, Qatar, UAE.

Synq.work is a progressive flexible workspace provider which helps companies build and scale regardless of their size.

