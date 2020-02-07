L-R(Standing): Mr.Mark Goldsack Director of the Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation (DIT DSO), Mr. James Heappey MP-UK Minister for Defence Procurement, Mr. Barun Mitra Special Secretary Department of Defence Production Mr. Dave Armstrong -Group Business Director BAE Systems L-R(Sitting): Rear Admiral AK Verma Principal Advisor SIDM Mr. Richard McCallum Vice-Chair UKIBC

L-R(Standing): Mr.Mark Goldsack Director of the Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation (DIT DSO), Mr. James Heappey MP-UK Minister for Defence Procurement, Mr. Barun Mitra Special Secretary Department of Defence Production Mr. Dave Armstrong -Group Business Director BAE Systems L-R(Sitting): Rear Admiral AK Verma Principal Advisor SIDM Mr. Richard McCallum Vice-Chair UKIBC

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to forge closer defence ties between the two countries.

UK-India sign MoU to strengthen Defence Collaboration

The MoU was signed on sidelines of the ongoing DefExpo 2020 in the presence of UK Minister for Defence Procurement James Heappey MP Director of the UK Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation (DSO) Mark Goldsack and Defence Advisor at the British High Commission in India Brigadier Gavin Thompson.

The collaboration reaffirms the UK-India partnership intent for even more trade made possible through strong economic and industrial cooperation between the two nation defence industries. It also seeks to promote a sustainable framework for the present as well as future partnerships.

The MoU was signed by the Vice-Chair of UKIBC Richard McCallum and Rear Admiral A K Verma IN (Retd.) Principal Advisor SIDM at the UK-India Defence Industry Forum.

The UKIBC also announced that Commodore Bunty Sethi (Retd.) will work with UKIBC Aerospace and Defence Industry Group in a strategic advisory role.

Speaking at the signing Vice-Chair UKIBC Richard McCallum said This MoU will help in building partnerships and capabilities in the Aerospace and Defence sector and will support and build on the huge opportunities for collaboration that exist between the defence industries of the UK and India. Collaboration will not only advance India defence acquisition process but also foster long-term technology and hardware transfers. Our aim to boost India defence sector which possess immense potential.

The Aerospace and Defence Industry Group chaired by the UKIBC was formed with the support of the Defence and Security Organisation (DSO) UK Defence Solutions Centre (UK DSC) ADS Group Ltd. the Department for International Trade (DIT).

About the UKIBC

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) is the premier membership-led organisation supporting the promotion of trade business and investment between the two countries. UKIBC plays an influential role in creating and sustaining an environment in which free-trade and investment flourishes. Through its insights networks policy advocacy services and facilities the UK India Business Council supports UK businesses to achieve success. Find out more by visiting www.ukibc.com and following @UKIBC on Twitter.

The Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) is a not-for-profit association formed to be the apex body of the Indian defence industry. SIDM plays a proactive role as an advocate catalyst and facilitator for the growth and capability building of the defence industry in India.

The Department for International Trade Defence Security Organisation (DSO) helps the UK defence and security industries to export. DSO provides specialist export advice and practical assistance working closely with industry and government departments both in the UK and overseas.

~ Newsvoir

Like this content? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get latest updates.