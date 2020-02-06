The hugely popular India Fund Fest that has had four successful editions since 2016 has launched the first ever North East India Fund Fest to give budding entrepreneurs of the North East an opportunity to get on to a path of accelerated funding.

The platform has been customized and adapted for the startups of the North East and is a one of its kind opportunities for the entrepreneurs of the region. The finale will be held on 28th February 2020 at the Taj Guwahati. Top 20 startups selected from thousands of applications will pitch in a TV show format for spot deals of an estimated minimum total value of INR 5 Crores in the day.

This is a business funding program that has become hugely popular because of its distraction free format as there is no carnival like atmosphere no speeches of sponsors no panel discussions no stalls to sell products and services and no crowds of unrelated people and needless networking ndash; only entrepreneurs and the matched investors. In the previous four national editions of the event entrepreneurs from across India and 47 other countries registered and participated.

For the inaugural North East India Fund Fest 20 entrepreneurs will be selected through a rigorous filtering process out of the 1000+ applications expected. The selection of these startups will be made by an eminent jury and through a proprietary Investor Readiness Report; process ensuring the companies are thoroughly vetted. The entrepreneurs will be from a wide range of industries. These finalists will be pitching in front of 8-10 Master Investors to get deals needed to take their businesses to the next level.

The event will be recorded to be telecast as a web TV series on the North East India Fund Fest Youtube channel.

Nalin Singh Founder of Natio Cultus Consultancy Pvt Ltd. author of the best seller and national honour winning book Get Funded Now and Vijay Sambamurthi Founder and Managing Partner of leading corporate law firm Lexygen and the Co-founder and Secretary of TiE Guwahati will be the Deal Masters for the North East India Fund Fest 2020. They will be interacting with the founders of selected companies to coach them about their pitch and funding strategy from a week in advance.

Other than the 8-10 Master Investors there will be an audience of 100+ invited investors and business experts from Indonesia Singapore USA and other countries attending this prestigious event. Partner incubators and accelerators from India will also be a part to witness the live pitching session.

Natio Cultus is a global strategy consulting company. We counsel our clients on their key strategic issues leveraging our deep industry expertise and using analytical rigor to help them make informed decisions more quickly and solve their toughest and most critical business problems. We cut through the standard layers of corporate speak to align you and your organization for optimum focus towards your clients markets.

Started by industry veterans with more than twenty-five yearsexperience each in some of the top global corporates; we are committed to aligning vision of the company to its strategic objectives.

Regardless of whether you are a start-up looking for a distilled strategy or a mid-size company looking at international markets or a large company looking for complete organizational transformation or an executive looking for career advice or a business leader looking for strategic guidance; we are your partners every step of the way. We don;t just advise but implement deliver!

We advise and support global companies that are leaders in their industries. We can be reached atinfo@indiafundfest.com.

