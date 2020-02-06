AjnaLens by Dimension NXG announced the launch of a breakthrough mixed-reality wearable ‘AjnaBolt’, a military-grade AI-powered glasses at the ongoing DefExpo 2020 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

With the expanding possibilities of data and graphics processing, the number of uses of augmented reality in the Defence is growing exponentially. Artificial Intelligence (AI) combined with Mixed Reality (MR) is becoming crucial for modern warfare. Defence systems equipped with AI and MR improve human decision-making capability and human-to-machine interaction immensely.

Keeping in mind, the need of the Defence sector, a Mumbai based start-up ‘Dimension NXG’ under the brand name ‘AjnaLens’ has launched ‘AjnaBolt’- India’s first AI-powered Mixed Reality glasses for Defence. The mixed-reality glasses are designed and manufactured in India. AjnaBolt provides advanced lethality to increase survivability and thereby exponentially increasing a defence mission’s success capability. AjnaBolt can be used to upgrade fair-weather weapons to all-weather weapons, enhanced navigation and sight, advance training and simulation, etc. Its modular design helps the user to mount it on headgear or use it as standalone glasses. With many compatible software solutions, AjnaBolt can be used for various objectives not only in the field of defence but Homeland security as well.

During the launch, Mr. Pankaj Raut – Co-Founder & CEO of AjnaLens explained the company’s vision behind AjnaBolt. He said, “We are proud to be the first Indian company to create mixed-reality glasses for Defence in India. At AjnaLens, we found a way to compile all the security related information and present it in the most intuitive way in order to understand and make better decisions via our offering AjnaBolt. It works on the premise of combining AI with Mixed Reality technology for helping to expand our understanding of any situation, thus decreasing response time while increasing the effectiveness of any defence mission. It takes mission planning, coordination, and execution to the next level. I am sure it will not only strengthen our armed forces and make every mission more successful but will also make our nation an exporter in defence technologies.”

Along with the AjnaBolt, AjnaLens has supported their offering by launching applications like AjnaHolotable App, etc. These applications would enhance the user experience by enabling users to visualize the battlefield in 3D before and during the war for planning and monitoring respectively. This saves an ample amount of time as digital maps are easily loaded.

Among AjnaLens’ other offerings, Ajna Enhanced Situational Awareness System (AjnaESAS), was developed under IDEX a program by the ministry of defence. AjnaESAS enables the crew to have a 360° field of view from inside the tank (or any land/naval system). It comprises a camera system and an Augmented Reality Head Mounted Display (AR-HMD).

Not only the end-users that are Defence forces but AjnaBolt would also support the Defence manufacturing units through their breakthrough application in the line of Assembly, Repair, and Maintenance.

When asked about the possible market response for AjnaBolt, Mr. Rishi Desai – Senior Marketing Strategist of AjnaLens said, “AjnaBolt will not only help Armed Forces but also provide an edge to defence contractors. It helps manufacturers in upgrading their product offerings and reducing costs in training, assembly, maintenance, and repair. We are already in talks with some of them and are thrilled by the response from the market.”

About AjnaLens (by Dimension NXG)

Founded in November 2014, AjnaLens is a company driven by innovators, thinkers, explorers and creative geniuses who are on a common pursuit of bringing a positive change in society from grassroots leveraging AR, VR and AI technologies.

AjnaLens designs mixed reality glasses to augment human intelligence so that people can realize their full potential. They provide solutions for Defence, Education and Enterprises.

With 5+ years’ experience, AjnaLens is the only Indian company manufacturing mixed reality glasses in India. Many Government organizations like Indian Army, Indian Airforce, Indian Navy, DRDO, Maharashtra Government and other private players like ATOP food, Khimji Ramdas, PM Experts, and multiple XR companies are their customers.

At AjnaLens, we believe we can live an extraordinary life if humans and computers together play by their strengths. However, the experience of computers, laptops or mobiles has been limited to a 2D screen. These boundaries are fading away, creating new possibilities to interact with the digital world more intuitively and effectively without disconnecting with the room you are in and people you are with.

Current Product Line of AjnaLens

AjnaBolt – Military-grade AI-powered mixed reality glasses.

AjnaLite/AjnaLite+ – See-through mixed reality wireless headset with Industry-leading 84° FOV, astonishing Holographic clarity and much more.

These products when combined with our software offerings, can prove to be game-changing for the end-users.

About DefExpo 2020

Defence expo is a biennial mega defence exhibition. This edition, focusing on ‘Digital Transformation’, is poised to see larger participation of defence manufacturers from both the public and private sectors, OEMs and MSMEs. The event provides an ideal platform for business, decision-makers and policymakers to interact, to address common concerns and to not only establish India as a defence manufacturing hub but also to bolster the global ecosystem.

DefExpo 2020 brings the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for government, private manufacturers, start-ups and the entire space. The event is scheduled to be held from 5th – 8th February 2020 in Lucknow and will cover the complete spectrum of the country’s aerospace, defence and security interests. This edition of the show promises to be an invaluable source of ground-level intelligence and insight for everyone.

Army officers getting a brief about AjnaBolt at DefExpo 2020, Lucknow

