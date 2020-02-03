A comprehensive global programme of the Microsoft designed to support startups as they build and scale their companies would collaborate with the Assam government to back the startup ecosystem in the state.

A team of the Microsoft for Startups met officials of the state industries and commerce department here on Monday, an official release said.

The tech giant also submitted a proposal to the department for facilitating its know-how on advanced

technological system, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to the startup incubates for national and international exposure, it said.

Microsoft would also conduct reach-out programmes to encourage the entrepreneur community of the State.

The company, in association with the Assam government, would also organise a Startup Summit among all stakeholders in Guwahati, in April.

The Microsoft team also visited the state-owned marquee incubation centre, ‘the Nest’, and was highly

impressed by the infrastructure set up at Ambari.

Industry department’s Commissioner and Secretary K K Dwivedi said the state government would provide all-out support to make the endeavours of Microsoft fruitful.

He pointed out that these programmes would highly benefit in creating employment and entrepreneurship among the people of Assam.

